DNA Edit: Fire and brimstone - Imran Khan leads Pakistan’s war mongering

Which way will the worm turn? That’s the billion-rupee question being asked in South Asia today. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, never a very political mind to begin with, has thrown diplomatic caution to the winds and resorted to warmongering as a final, desperate resort.

On Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14, in a fiery speech delivered suitably at Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) capital, Muzzafarabad, he launched sharp attacks on India for stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

That is understandable, but he clearly went over the top, accusing India of planning military action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). He quoted his patron saints, the Pakistani Army, to say that New Delhi was planning something big in POK and that they were “ready and will give a solid response.”

The Pakistan Prime Minister claimed that India wanted to carry out an operation in PoK “to divert the world’s attention over what they are doing under curfew in Kashmir”. His many warnings delivered in his address to the PoK assembly, signal an attempt to ramp up the rhetoric and maybe, even plan a misadventure, blaming India in the bargain, as the past history of the country suggests.

Pakistan has stopped cross-border initiatives to enhance people-to-people contacts such as train and bus services, downgraded diplomatic ties and suspended the little bilateral trade that existed. His warnings of war are, however, a departure from Islamabad ruling out the “military option” over Kashmir.

Imran Khan, who has seen a decline in support from Islamic countries over Kashmir, kept his appeals for intervention directed at the United Nations instead. Admitting that they can’t “look to the leadership of the Muslim world”, the cricket World Cup winning captain’s threat was as much directed towards India as it was to the world in general. “If this region goes to war, the world will be responsible,” he wailed, describing himself as an ambassador for Kashmir at large. While Khan, during his illustrious sporting and not-so-illustrious political career, has been known for many things, low grade histrionics was never one of his attributes.

Now it is coming to the fore and being emulated by his many peers. The Pakistan Army blacked its social media for Indian Independence Day as a Black Day. The all-powerful Pakistani Army chief has said that his country was prepared and shall go to any extent to “fulfil our obligations” to the people of Kashmir, whatever that is meant to imply. Celebrity news anchors in Pakistan are leading the charge against India’s `occupation’ of Kashmir, with one hot shot journalist beginning his address with a dire `India will have to leave Kashmir’.

Clearly, war hysteria is at its peak in the neighbouring country across the Radcliff Line, which in the days to come is going to pull out all stops, including aggressive diplomatic forays, to internationalise the issue. In contrast, India has done well to not sound triumphalistic, as the situation calls for waiting and watching carefully.