DNA Edit: Finally Arrested - Chidambaram shows up, but the damage has been done

When a man of P Chidambaram’s eminence and standing, decides to escape the law, as he was accused of doing before finally showing up for a surprise press conference at the Congress HQ on Wednesday evening, the outcome has to be seen in political rather than legal terms.

Before his dramatic arrest from his residence, the former Union minister clarified that no formal chargesheet had been filed against him in the INX Media case and that there was no question of evading the law; on the contrary, he was trying to help law.

For his own good and for the good of the Congress, he could have as well said the same thing on Tuesday and decided to stay put after the Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea. It could have saved a lot of bother, endless speculation and several hours of high drama.

An early bail could have been obtained, given the battery of top shot Congress lawyers arraigned in his favour. In the worst case, Chidambaram could have stood up bravely for the charges levelled against him, challenged it in the Supreme Court as he finally has, and bear the consequences.

The Delhi High Court dismissed Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail in the INX Media scam case, paving the way for his arrest. By preferring the surreptitious route, however, Chidambaram upped the ante for the Congress party, though he said at the surprise briefing that he and his team of lawyers were actually working through the night and day to put their case in order. But look at it anyway, the damage has been done.

In politics, it does not pay to be seen as a bhagora or an escapee. That charge is certainly going to be levelled against him in any future election campaign by his critics, it would be safe to assume. He can state his position as elegantly as he likes, but there was frankly no reason for the Houdini act on Tuesday evening.

While politicians are known to have gotten away with murder given their ability to ‘influence’ witnesses, the case against this former Union minister appears to be relatively watertight. A key accused in the INX Media firm case, firm director Indrani Mukerjea, has deposed against Chidambaram and his son Karti for flouting rules for approval of up to 26% foreign investment in her company.

Officials say the deal was worked through Karti’s consultancy firm, whose job it was to get issues resolved ‘amicably’ with the FIBP, under the Finance Ministry. The Congress is crying hoarse about political vendetta, but if the High Court has found prima facie evidence of misconduct — using words like ‘kingpin’ and ‘key conspirator’ to describe petitioner Chidambaram — it is surely more than just a witch hunt.

Chidambaram has tried to salvage his position somewhat by turning up at the right time, or else rumours would have got wilder than can be stated. In response to his petition, the Supreme Court has fixed his bail plea for Friday.