DNA Edit: Cut your losses - Govt seriously looking at streamlining power distribution

The power sector, unlike other more prosperous areas of the Indian economy, has been in the doldrums since the beginning of economic reforms a little under three decades ago. While many reasons have been propounded for it not taking off – among them the need for deep-pocket investment and a long gestation period – it is correctly believed that electricity distribution is one of the major trouble areas dogging this crucial sphere of the economy.

Not surprisingly, the Modi government is concerned about closing the gaps here. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposal to examine the performance of the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) has come at the right time. There is little doubt that the government’s Make In India programme hinges a lot on the performance of the power sector and the Prime Minister has the mandate to go ahead and affect deep-seated reform, where needed.

The ministry of power and the states have together decided to implement a slew of schemes in a bid to improve the viability of the loss-making distribution sector. As per the plan, the Centre and states will focus on the reduction of losses by distribution companies, improvement in collection efficiency and shift towards prepaid metering and accounting for each unit electricity supplied.

States have been asked to reduce aggregate technical and commercial losses (AT&C) and cut unsustainable borrowings to bring in fiscal discipline. Government data shows that AT&C losses of 27 electricity distribution companies in 26 states and UTs were as high as 21.1% at the end of December 2018, as against the ministry’s ambitious target of restricting them to 15% or below by the end of March 2019.

While it is not the first time that such initiatives have been undertaken, political will is needed to get around this particular hump. Without streamlining distribution, the power sector is going nowhere.