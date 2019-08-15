DNA Edit: Critical flaw - The police is for VIPs, citizens be damned

One of the critical flaws of policing in India is the excessive deployment of forces for the protection of VIPs — never mind if some of them are history sheeters and criminals. Consider the following. Close to 20,000 VIPs have, on an average, three policemen guarding each of them, leaving only one cop every 663 ordinary Indians, according to 2017 data compiled by the Home Ministry’s Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

The figures reveal that 56,944 policemen out of the total 19.26 lakh-strong force in India are deployed for securing the safety of 20,828 VIPs across 29 states and six Union Territories. On an average, there are 2.73 cops guarding a single VIP. Simply put, India is among the least-policed countries in the world. No surprise then, that the Maharashtra Police is acting coy. It does not want to reveal the numbers needed for VIP upkeep as compared to what the ordinary citizen gets.

In a recent reply, the state home department included the police’s protection and security arm in a special branch and exempted it from the purview of RTI. Reason? A senior official explained that they did not want the information to be misused! How’s that for transparency? And if this is the situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra, it is not difficult to visualise the scenario in less developed states.

Bihar leads the list with 3,200 VIPs being protected by 6,248 cops while Bengal follows with 2,207 VIPs getting help from 4,233 policemen, even though the government has earmarked 500 odd men for such duties. The maximum number of policemen deputed for protecting VIPs can be found in Delhi, where 7,420 cops protect 489 persons. Despite the best efforts of the Prime Minister, ordinary citizens may as well forget about getting any police protection.