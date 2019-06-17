DNA Edit: Cricket the peacemaker - Sport can be catalyst in easing ties between nations

Often sport breaks all barriers. It brings together nations at loggerheads, something that’s not settled at political levels. Sunday’s marquee World Cup tie in Manchester between India and Pakistan was more than just a cricket match.

India emerged victorious for the seventh successive time to maintain a 100 per cent success rate in World Cup against Pakistan. ‘India beat Pakistan 7-0’ may look like a tie-break score in tennis but the reality is that India have dominated Pakistan in every World Cup outing, being simply ruthless in their latest.

Matches are won and lost on the field, but the impact they create in people’s hearts of both the nations is immense. Doubts were raised if the June 16 match between India and Pakistan would ever be held. Voices to call off the match, especially in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in February this year, rose by the day. But the cries died down and the whole world tuned in to the ‘mother of all battles’.

Even the rain god stayed away for most part to allow a 90-over match. While the political tensions have severed all bilateral sporting ties between the two nations, it is only in International Cricket Council-held events that the fans get to see an India-Pakistan match.

Fans, and cricketers, especially retired, want the two nations to play frequently and bilateral series resumed. But, current generation of cricketers are aware that, while they would love to face each other on the cricket field, the decisions made at political level are accepted and respected by everyone.

In fact, cricket has brought together the heads of states in the past: President Zia-ul-Haq visited India when Pakistan toured for a full Test series in early 1987 or Prime Ministers of both countries came together for the India-Pakistan semi-final in Mohali in the 2011 World Cup, being two such examples. While political tensions may be bitter, people as such are not so averse to cricketing relations or otherwise.

There have been legendary and ever-lasting tales of friendship between Indian and Pakistani cricketers. Cricket journalists narrate stories of their extended ‘families’ from the other side of the fence. India and Pakistan stopped playing bilateral ODI series in 2012-13 and Test series in 2007-08.

The 1965 War put on hold India-Pakistan cricket for 17 years before resumption in 1978-79. The Kargil War saw cricketing ties disconnected until PM Vajpayee’s peace mission saw India tour Pakistan after a 15-year-gap (1989-2004). In between, India hosted Pakistan in early 1999 that saw Wasim Akram’s team get a standing ovation in Chennai after narrowly beating the hosts in a thrilling Test. Memories like these through India vs Pakistan matches remind us that such camaraderie can be extended to other levels. As has been seen in the past, what politics cannot do, sport certainly can. And, it is the united world that one would love to live in.