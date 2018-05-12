The Army needs to accelerate its modernisation efforts

The Indian Army’s biggest problem is the tardy progress of its modernisation programme. The soldiers are in desperate need of state-of-the-art machinery, combat uniforms, and equipment. While the world is moving towards latest technologies, our armed forces are grappling with the shortage of necessities. It is only now that the Army has initiated the process of replacing canvas shoes from the World War II era when the proposal for change came up in 2009.

Rigid archaic rules, including lengthy trail processes, had put paid to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious $250-billion plan for modernisation. Though this year, the government has hiked its defence budget by 7.81 per cent to Rs 2,95,511 crore, a marginal improvement from Rs 2,74,114 crore last year, the additional cash infusion is too little in the face of rising threats from China and Pakistan. Most of the defence budget is spent on salaries and day-to-day running costs of the military. Pensions also eat up a sizeable portion of the budget.

Hence, despite India spending more than the UK on the military, the impact on the ground is minimal. For those in the know, the overwhelming difference between India and China’s defence establishments is a matter of serious concern. China will spend $175 billion on its military this year, which is the second-biggest defence budget in the world, superseded only by the US military budget. In 2017, the Army Design Bureau had come up with a 119-page report, listing some 50 problems faced by the military. Though India is a world leader in soft power, its armed forces can be reduced to being sitting ducks if there is a war with China.