DNA Edit: Chance encounter – It’s unfair to tarnish the image of UP police

The UP police force finds itself in the eye of the storm because of the “cold-blooded” murder of an IT executive, Vivek Tiwari, in Lucknow late on Friday night. One of the two constables on patrol, who had fired and fatally wounded Tiwari, said he did so out of self-defence — a logic that even his seniors are refusing to buy. While the complete picture of the incident is yet to emerge, one can hazard a guess that in this case, the men-in-uniform, driven by an inflated ego, opened fire at Tiwari as the latter didn’t pay heed to their order to stop and instead tried to escape. The need to be feared and respected might have spurred the two constables to take the extreme step, and they ended up killing a law-abiding citizen. In UP, this sort of a feudal mindset isn’t uncommon.

However, it is heartening to know that the police top brass chose to take punitive action against the accused — they have been booked for murder — and dismissed them from service. There may be several cases of police high-handedness in the state, but one must not lose sight of the fact that Yogi Adityanath’s government has shown exemplary commitment in cracking down on violent crime. Since he assumed power as the Chief Minister, Adityanath has tried to improve UP’s law and order situation.

According to official data, the police had killed 44 criminals in 1,322 encounters in 12 months. The police have targeted gangs in a systematic manner, often resorting to encounters to rid the state of dangerous elements. Even his strongest detractors will agree that UP today fares much better regardless of accusations of police high-handedness. It will be foolish to deny that on some occasions, the police did get carried away, thus attracting opprobrium from human rights organisations. But one must also recall that Adityanath had inherited a bad law-and-order situation. The Samajwadi Party had made a mockery of law enforcement. Those were the days when criminals had a free run. They could even terrorise the police into submission. On those rare occasions they were imprisoned, they ran their operations from jails, which were more like guest house than correctional facilities.

Since the police and the judiciary at the lower level could be bought, corruption facilitated other criminal activities. The nexus between criminals and politicians institutionalised a culture of immunity when the Samajwadi Party ruled the state. When Adityanath took over in 2017, he realised that he needed to establish a system that will instil fear in the minds of criminals. Though the end must never justify the means, the string of encounter killings has made a palpable difference in the state, which had become synonymous with goonda raj. While the police have made UP a lot safer in the past year and a half, they had spectacularly failed to control fringe elements like the gau rakshaks. Coming back to the unfortunate case of the IT executive, the CM has even agreed to a CBI inquiry, which means he is open to the case being investigated. That says a lot about him.