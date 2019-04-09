DNA Edit: Caesar’s wife - The CVC needs to be well above any suspicion

In theory, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) is conceived to be an apex vigilance institution that is free of control from any executive authority. It monitors all vigilance activity under the Central government.

Headed by senior superannuated bureaucrats over the years, its independent status is well-established. It is constitutionally bound to raise questions about the conduct of any official — should there by any doubts — and apart from a few questionable verdicts, the CVC’s record has been largely clean.

Its importance, however, is accentuated most when it has to issue no-objection certificates in the case of all senior-level appointments. No appointment can be considered complete until CVC puts its seal of approval. But every now and then, a ripple comes to surface.

This week, the Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary Jagmohan Singh Raju has charged CVC chief KV Chowdhary of ‘caste-based’ discrimination. The charge is serious mainly for the involvement of high-standing bureaucrats and needs to be probed thoroughly.

Raju’s complaint is based on recommendations made by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment against the CVC. He has sought no less than the removal of the CVC, including making a Presidential Reference to the Supreme Court for holding an inquiry.

The bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu has claimed that the CVC had acted in a discriminatory manner when he had ordered re-investigation into some closed, pseudonymous complaints against him. Resultantly, Raju was denied vigilance clearance required for his empanelment as Additional Secretary.

During the course of Raju’s complaint before the NCSC, it was found that the committee appointed by the Vigilance Commission concluded that the charges against Raju could not be proved. Since charges are being made against such an august constitutional body, it is only fair that the truth is properly established.