ANALYSIS
In the aftermath of Kashmir, sulking Pakistan Rangers declined to receive sweets or exchange greetings with the BSF across international border posts.
It is not about religion, but about politics. On Eid-ul-Zuha, the contrast between India’s eastern and western borders could not have been starker.
Traditionally, the Border Security Force (BSF) shares sweets with Pakistan Rangers as well as Border Guards Bangladesh (BGP) on Eid, Independence Day and other such festive occasions. It adds to the good spirit and helps maintain relations between the forces, as well as sort out some of the thornier issues of border management.
This Monday was, however, different. In the aftermath of Kashmir, sulking Pakistan Rangers declined to receive sweets or exchange greetings with the BSF across international border posts. At three posts in Punjab – Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadaqi – the BSF’s friendly overture was met with a cold reception from the Pakistanis.
The story repeated itself on the Munbao Post in Rajasthan’s Barmer. Senior Pakistan Ranger officers refused to either give or receive sweets. On the eastern border with Bangladesh, the mood was festive. BSF officers and their counterparts in the BGP exchanged sweets on the Indo-Bangladesh border. Senior officers and jawans of border guarding forces greeted each other and exchanged pleasantries, reflecting the bond between the two nations.
As a BSF handout said, despite the bonhomie, there was no question of letting their guards down, this also being the crucial Independence Day week. It just goes to show that those who mix religion and politics are on the wrong side of history.
Both Pakistan and Bangladesh are Muslim countries, but relations with one are brotherly, while with the other are pretty sour at the moment. By all accounts, this mood is likely to continue for some time, with Pakistanis refusing to oblige the Indians either on their or the Indian Independence Day, which are separated by 24 hours.
