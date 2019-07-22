She demonstrated the political balance and maturity, which this country will need as it chugs along the path of a multi-party democracy

In this age of extreme political polarisation, Sheila Dikshit was an exception. Tributes pouring in the aftermath of her passing away constitute one common theme: She was the architect of modern Delhi. The expressways, flyovers, roads and elegant roundabouts that adorn the national capital bear testimony to the fact that Dikshit as Delhi’s chief minister for three terms was just what the capital of India needed. Coming from a family of politicians and bureaucrats, Dikshit understood the fine balance needed between politics and governance. Once the rallies had been addressed and vitriol exchanged during poll time, it was time for governance.

Politics was the expression of intent, while governance was the fruition of that intent — moving files and taking development projects to their logical conclusion. She demonstrated the political balance and maturity, which this country will need as it chugs along the path of a multi-party democracy. She pulled along with BJP Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and excelled when Congressman Manmohan Singh took over. Little wonder that Prime Minister Narendra Modi — himself regarded as a sound administrator — led the tributes to the departed soul. Once in the government, the powers of the Centre and the state were clearly defined and Dikshit never transgressed her limits.

There were as many of her mega-projects cleared when Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, as when Singh was in charge. Politics for her was not mere sloganeering and hurling accusations that could not be backed. She never raised the pitch, or her voice. She realised that Delhi could never become a full state and that her government would have to work within the confines of the Constitution of India, which will never allow a parallel administration in the national capital. Beyond polite mentions about the Delhi state government not having adequate powers on its own, there was no question of fretting and fuming. It is no small achievement that she managed to provide the biggest infrastructure push to Delhi with such little powers of her own. It is a classic template for all chief ministers: That work can be done and targets achieved, as long as there is political will and the innate ability to get along with everyone across the political spectrum, despite differences. But Dikshit was no one’s political fool.

During her three terms, Delhi Congress was cleansed of bitter infighting and back-stabbing that had become its hallmark. All rivals were either eased out or pushed to the margins. Part of this success lay in her close association with the Congress high command, whose total trust ensured that trouble makers — and there were many before she arrived on the scene — were kept in check. It must remain one of the great political mysteries of our times as to why and who persuaded her to contest from the North East Delhi constituency in 2019, when South Delhi or New Delhi would have been much safer bets. By all accounts, she did not liked to be remembered as a loser at the end of her life.