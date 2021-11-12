Pneumococcal disease is commonly found in young children but older adults are at a greater risk of serious illness leading to death.

Pneumococcal disease is commonly found in young children; however, older adults are at a greater risk of serious illness leading to death. There are two types of vaccines that help prevent pneumococcal disease; one is pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or PCV 13 and the second is pneumococcal poly saccharide vaccine or PPSV 23.

Pneumococcal disease can be broadly clustered into two categories, that of invasive disease and non-invasive disease. Invasive disease is typically diagnosed when bacteria are identified in ordinary sterile body fluids. Whereas non-invasive forms of the disease may become invisible. The invasive disease takes place when the germs invade parts of the body that are usually free from germs. Invasive disease is generally a very serious condition that can sometimes result in death. Vaccines that help protect against pneumococcal disease work well to cure the disease but cannot prevent in all cases. Studies have shown that getting at least one shot of PCV 13 protects the human body.

At least eight in 10 children suffer from a serious infection called invasive pneumococcal disease. Three in four adults that are 65 years or older are diagnosed with invasive pneumococcal disease. Nine in 20 adults that are 65 years or older are diagnosed with pneumococcal pneumonia. Studies have shown that having one shot of PPSV 23 administered protects the human body anywhere between 10 to 17 in 20 healthy adults against invasive pneumococcal disease.

Pneumococcal vaccination has previously been associated with a lower risk of bacteria, a faster time to resolution of symptoms and a shorter hospital stay for adults suffering from pneumococcal pneumonia. This provides additional support to the current vaccine recommendations and should encourage healthcare providers to increase pneumococcal vaccine coverage among the targeted population.

The author is Pulmonologist, MBBS, MS at Masina Hospital, Mumbai.

