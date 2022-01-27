Union Budget 2022: Expectations from the education sector

Two years ago, the pandemic struck India just as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was releasing her Budget. The entire world was put on lockdown at the same time, drastically altering the character of civilization. Many countries were in a state of emergency.

The pandemic wreaked havoc on businesses including hotels and restaurants, travel and tourism, and so forth. Healthcare, education, and finance have all undergone major changes. People started working from home, while students in schools and universities started using the internet to attend lectures.

Students who could afford a laptop and an internet connection at home, on the other hand, were able to attend lectures online. It is difficult for students to access technology in a country like India, where 70% of the population lives in rural areas; just one out of every four children has access to the internet and digital assets. Rural schools and educational institutions, in particular, lacked the necessary infrastructure to make the switch from traditional to online education.

According to UNICEF, 1.5 million schools in India's primary and secondary schools were closed, affecting 247 million children. Schools had reopened and returned to normal, however they were forced to close again owing to omicron. India's education system developed an edtech platform to bridge the gap between formal education and skill development for students. E-learning software, online courses, language applications, and other such tools have become increasingly popular.

Ed-tech institutes, which are forerunners in offering vital skills to aspiring professionals and also bridging the gap between demand and supply, require financial support from the government in order to succeed in the market.

Furthermore, India's income tax revenue is merely 2%, but it produces a major liquidity shortage in the economy. The removal of income tax will provide a significant boost to the lower middle class and middle class. As a result, they will be able to invest more in their children's education, contributing to our country's upskilling. Massive progress and prosperity may be attained if our country's youth are educated and have employable skills. Currently, educational institutions are exempt from paying taxes; this should be maintained.

The government should also focus on improving internet connectivity across the country and improving e-learning infrastructure for students.

Offering skill-building programmes that will prepare students for the future workforce is another factor to consider. Professionals with expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Blockchain, and other related fields. The National Skill Qualification Framework should be followed while designing courses.

Finally, in order to make education more accessible and cheap, consideration should be given to lowering interest rates on bank loans to schools and educational institutions.

With various chances and efforts in place, the next Union Budget 2022 is likely to improve the EdTech sector.

The author is CEO and MD of Jetking Infotrain, an Indian computer networking institute.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)