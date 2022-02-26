Restoration of Ukrainian independence improbable, sanctions likely to have limited impact

The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in the morning hours of February 24, 2022, pretty much dashed all hopes of a bloodless resolution of the international conflict that had been brewing since Russia started escalating its military presence steeply around Ukraine on different pretexts, increasing the number of Russian troops in the vicinity of Ukraine, including in Belarus and Crimea, to somewhere between 169,000 and 190,000 from about 100,000 on January 30, 2022, as per the declared US assessment.

Russia’s military operation in Ukraine threatens to exact a massive price in terms of human lives, regional stability and international trade and economy, coming as it did at the time when the world is still reeling under the impact of a pandemic that brought life around the planet to a grinding halt not so long ago. The basic question is, did Russia have a genuine cause for concern that could not be addressed as effectively as to prevent it from resorting to a measure as extreme as a full-scale war?

Probable Causes

Since public opinion does not matter all that much to the Russian President, it all comes down to what he thinks, how he acts and to achieve what. What President thinks is that the disintegration of the USSR was an unfortunate event, and he is determined to act in every way necessary to achieve the integration of the erstwhile territories of the former USSR into present-day Russia as far as possible, thereby reversing, to whatever extent practicable, the disintegration of the USSR, which he continues to resent. With advancing age, Putin seems concerned about his place in Russian history and wants to be remembered as a “strong leader” who restored the past glory squandered by his predecessors due to their “weaknesses”. That’s one of the reasons why the assurances against Ukraine’s joining NATO anytime soon did nothing for Putin to change his mind about attacking Ukraine.

Putin has a history of attacking and annexing those nations that, having once been a part of the USSR, sought to become NATO members, possibly because joining NATO means having a better defence against an ever-possible Russian invasion, which is spanner-in-the-works for Putin’s ambition of stitching together some version of the former USSR. The invasion of Georgia in 2008 and the annexation of Crimea in 2014 are cases in point. This also means that the countries formerly part of the Soviet Union have a legitimate reason to seek and gain NATO membership, for they have a looming threat to their independence waiting to pounce. And by attacking and annexing the former Soviet states attempting to gain NATO membership and aggressively resisting any move by such nations to join NATO, Russia has reinforced and legitimized their fears, which means they have all the more reason to gain entry into the NATO fold.

If preventing membership of NATO and thus keeping buffer zones between Russia and the NATO nations was the Russian goal, the most practical way to pursue it was to assure the former Soviet states by word and deed that their independence was under no threat from Russia. But the Russian President is not as much interested in keeping NATO at bay as he is in reintegrating the former Soviet states in Russia by force, which explains Russia’s fomenting separatist movements in Ukraine and Georgia. To first weaken the internal cohesion internally and then militarily annex the weakened nation has been Putin’s preferred mechanism to pursue his ambition of reacquiring lost Soviet regions.

Why Now?

To Putin, now might have looked like the right time to make a move on Ukraine with $600 billion in the foreign currency reserves of Russia, seriously upgraded Russian military capabilities and the United States freshly tired of a long-drawn-out war in the distant lands of Afghanistan that ended in what doesn’t look like a victory by a long shot. Putin tends to see the world in the strong-weak binary and was not going to see the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as anything other than American weakness, and given Putin’s view of the west as generally weak, the situation must have looked well-suited for a decisive invasion of Ukraine. In Putin’s view, the public opinion in the US couldn’t be in favour of engaging in another far-away war on another foreign soil, with another foreign nation to purportedly defend another bunch of foreigners. And he might be right about that; the American public might not be welcoming of another military engagement. And in America, public opinion matters, which Putin most likely sees as additional weight to be lugged around by the US government -- another weakness in his view.

What Lies Ahead?

Russian annexation of Ukraine followed by crushing sanctions by multiple nations led by the US is the most likely scenario even though the events are still unfolding and Russia is yet to have Ukraine in the bag. The question now is, whether the post-annexation sanctions would be enough to push Russia on the back foot far enough for it to agree to a compromise that restores Ukrainian independence and sovereignty. Very unlikely.

Not all countries are in a position or willing to stand by the United States against Russia, and China is one of them. Europe might also find it hard to take a united stand against Russia for too long, given its need for Russian energy unless a way around is found. India is unlikely to take a strong position against Russia because against an aggressive China, it has only Russia to counterbalance the regional scales of power. Besides, India has had a long tradition of cooperation and collaboration with Russia, which it wouldn’t abruptly drop for a minor nation it has relatively little to gain from. While it does sound cold, international relations are driven more by self-interest than principles or pretty much anything else.

So, there will be a lot of noisy condemnation, and there might also be some placatory concessions by Russia, but the chances of the restoration of Ukrainian independence through diplomacy are very slim.

The author is a Delhi-based trial lawyer specializing in both civil and criminal trials, and a columnist on law, policy, diplomacy and international relations.

