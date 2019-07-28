Renaming, always A Full-Time Occupation

Let’s talk about how this newly-resurrected fad of changing names of places has also been used in the past to constantly rewrite history and even to erase our memories. This can illustrate this tendency, through one instance, that is indicative of much that is going on all around us and underscores the dangers of growing up without a ‘history’ and ‘memories’ that define us and the spaces we inhabit.

When Shahjahanabad was inaugurated in 1648, it did not have many of the streets that have been added later, and one of these is the so-called Nai Sadak. In fact, there is no trace of the road in the 1850 map of Delhi, kept at the British Library as part of the Oriental and India Office Collection and painstakingly restored by E Ehlers, Th. Krafft, J Malik and drawn by G Storbeck, and published by the Geographic Institute of the University of Bonn in 1992.

Originally, there was a road that started at the Delhi Gate of the Red Fort, which passed through and connected Red Fort to the East Gate of the Jama Masjid. It also crossed through Khaas Bazaar, Darwazah Khan, Dauraan Khan and Kucha Bulaqi Begum. From the West Wall at the rear of the Jama Masjid, the road continued, passing through a market that was by the 1850s identified as Bazaar Chawri, alongside connecting Shah Bola Ka Bar, Darwaza Naya Bazaar, and Kucha Raja Daya Ram to reach Hauz Qazi. From this point, the road continued to Ajmeri Gate.

After crushing the revolt of 1857 and recapturing Delhi in September 1857, the British went about recasting the city. Before this, the focus of Delhi was the Red Fort and the city spread out along an east-west axis, but in 1867, the railway entered the city from the east, it exited into the west and divided the city into two unequal halves — the part to the south of the railway line became the city of the natives and that to the north became the domain of the Whites and their acolytes.

Jahanara, the elder daughter of Shah Jahan had built the main bazaar of the city, connecting the Red Fort to one of the main mosques of the city — the Fatehpuri Mosque along the east-west axis. Inside the market, she built a caravansarai that was set amidst a Mughal garden. A stream, known as Nehr Sa’adat Khan, that flowed through the bazaar was tapped by Jahanara, to run through a pond that she erected along the course of the stream in front of her sarai. Moonlight reflected off the pond to illuminate the surrounding buildings and the area came to be known as Chandni Chowk — or Moonlit Square — a name now erroneously applied to the entire market.

After recapturing the city, the British demolished the caravansarai and erected a library and a club for the Europeans on the site; the building later became the Town Hall. Then, to the North of the Town Hall came up the railway station and a road skirting the Begum Ka Bagh — the garden erected by Jahanara and renamed Company Bagh by the British — connected the station to Chandni Chowk.

The British simultaneously wanted to shift the axis of the city to a north-south alignment and so the road from the station was extended, cutting through the densely-populated part of the city between Chandni Chowk and Shah Bola Ka Bar. This was apparently done for “better policing” of the city. This new connecting road was named Egerton Road, probably after Baron William Tatton Egerton, who served as Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire from 1868 to 1883. The road was built in 1869, a year after Egerton became Lord Lieutenant. But no one has ever called it Egerton Road; it has always been known as Nai Sadak. Stands to reason, as what else would one call a 1869-road in a city built in 1648, so that is how it has always been known.

Bola Shah ka Bar now came to be known as Chowk Bar Shah Bula. The name came from the banyan tree that had once existed here, growing near the grave of a Sufi named Abdullah, fondly remembered as Shah Bula. So, from 1869, the place has been known as Chowk Bar Shah Bula, though the banyan tree had died and a peepal tree had replaced it, while the caretakers of the grave were either killed or escaped in the post-partition rioting. The unattended grave was converted into a platform and a shop opened there in the late 1940s. Now, there are five shops around the dead peepal tree trunk. All that remained of the history was the name of the chowk, but then about 10 years ago, the municipal authorities built a brick and mortar box on the tri-junction and fixed a stone plaque in one of the walls — the plaque says Shubh Maan Murti Chowk (Holy Mother Idol Crossing) whatever that may mean as there is no idol anywhere in sight.

The signboard will ensure that in a couple of decades, people will begin to identify the place with that name and all history and memory associated with the site will be erased. Just as it has been erased and is being erased from many places.

The author is a historian, and organises the Delhi Heritage Walk for children and adults