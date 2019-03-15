Paradox of powerless: Why the cause of Tibet refuses to die

I was in Dharamsala on Sunday, March 10. It was a sunny day, with the majestic snow-capped Dhauladhar mountains, not only clearly visible, but looming so close over McLeod Ganj. This was the headquarters of His Holiness, the 82-year old 14th Dalai Lama and his Tibetan Government in Exile. All roads led to his residence-cum-temple on top of the hill, with colourfully dressed crowds flocking peacefully to the large, covered courtyard adjoining the beautiful Avalokitesvara shrine. It was a historic day, the 60th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against the Chinese aggression and occupation of Tibet in 1959.

Of course, the uprising had been crushed brutally by the vastly superior and heavily armed Chinese People Liberation Army. Several thousands, some put the figure as high as 85,000, were killed. China had already taken control of Tibet in 1951, but Tibetans, though vastly outnumbered, had resisted this takeover of their homeland. After the failure of the revolt, the Dalai fled to India, then a young man of twenty-three.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru gave the Dalai Lama and the fleeing Tibetans, exile in India. But he failed to heed the latter’s warning that China would attack India next, from recently-occupied Tibet. In the Indian Parliament, Dr B. R. Ambedkar had criticised Nehru as early as 1954 for failing to read the Chinese designs: “By allowing the Chinese to take possession of Lhasa, the Prime Minister has practically helped them bring their border down to the Indian border… Aggression might well be committed by people who are always in the habit of committing aggression.”

Unfortunately, himself a Fabian socialist, Nehru, enamoured of China, make a costly misjudgement. Tibet, a vast territory, as big as India, was gobbled up Chairman Mao Zedong. The six million or so Tibetans, vastly outnumbered by the billion-plus Han Chinese, lost their homeland. During the Cultural Revolution, many thousands of monasteries and temples were destroyed, along with priceless treasures and manuscripts. Tibetans in exile number less than 200,000. But despite the tremendous odds stacked against them, they have not only survived, but thrived. Tibetan Buddhism has spread all over the world as have supporters of Tibet. This incredible miracle can be attributed to the personal genius, tenacity, wisdom, determination, and charisma of the Dalai Lama himself. His peaceful struggle for the rights of his land and people won him the Nobel Prize in 1989 and worldwide recognition.

The 60th anniversary of the failed uprising against Chinese occupation was observed in many parts of the world, including Tibet, Japan, Taiwan, United States, Germany, Australia, and, of course, several parts of India. In Dharamsala, young Tibetans, born and brought up in India, raised slogans, waved the snow lion flag of Tibet banned by China, and painted their faces “Free Tibet.” Lobsang Sangay, the Harvard Law School-educated Tibetan prime minister, addressed the impressive but disciplined crowd. The dignitaries from abroad included parliamentarians from 10 countries, including the President of Botswana. Indian leaders also attended and addressed the meeting. The atmosphere was charged with positive energy, even if the cause of Tibet seemed bleak, with growing Chinese clout all over the world.

A reporter from a French news agency asked me to comment on Tibet’s diminishing prospects. I replied that the cause of Tibet was not merely political, but moral and spiritual. Therefore, it would not die. Looking at the young Tibetans in exile, it was evident that thought they had lost their country, their faith in their culture, religion, and traditions was strong. Eschewing violence, but refusing to bow before a vastly superior adversary, they had scored a significant ethical victory. Might be not always right. As my partner and I threaded our way through the assembled monks and nuns, one of the latter reached out to her, held her hand and stroked her face. So much love, compassion, grace, and solidarity were exchanged in that silent and unexpected exchange.

Later that afternoon, we were privileged to be received by the 12th Tai Situpa, Pema Tönyö Nyinje, in the beautiful Sherabling Monastery, near Baijnath. As one of the highest Rinpoches in Karma Kagyu lineage, with followers in Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal, Mongolia, China, Russia, and elsewhere, the Tai Situpa is venerated throughout the world. He said something unexpected about China’s “paramount core leader” and President for life, Xi Jinping. Perhaps, Xi, secure in his power, would have the sagacity to transform China, leading it to freedom from within the system, rather than merely striving to make it the world’s number one power.

Yes, we could not afford to give up hope in the human capacity to receive wisdom and act in accordance with its directions, no matter how adverse our circumstances. That was my lesson on the 60th anniversary of Tibet’s “failed” uprising.

Author is Director, IIAS, Shimla Views are personal