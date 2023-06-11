Hindu Rashtra and Secularism: Unravelling the BJP's approach

Year 2023 is crucial and will be historic for our country. We are celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, and at the same time envisioning India in 2047. Also, India is hosting a historic G20 Summit this year which shows that we are heading towards a leadership role in a multipolar world. Furthermore, we are heading to the general elections next year which is going to decide the fate of this country.

Over the past 9 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only the most popular leader in India but also across the globe.

Ruling BJP has been associated with the ideology of Hindutva, seeded by its parent organisation Rashtriya Sevak Sangh (RSS), which seeks to establish a ‘Sanatan Rashtra’ named ‘Akhand Bharat’ or ‘Aryavart’.

The forefather of the Hindu Nation theory was Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He was the first person who thought about the Hindu Nation theory when India was a colony of Britishers. According to Savarkar, secular nationalism is a fraudulent foreign imposition perpetrated by elites at the time of Independence.

According to Savarkar, India is at its core a Hindu nation and a Hindu, in turn, is anyone who regards sovereign Indian territory as both their fatherland (Pitribhumi) as well as holy land (Punyabhoomi).

Recently, PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament for a ‘New India’ by all Vedic means. PM Modi restored the cultural pride of India in the new Parliament building by restoring the Sengol in Lok Sabha, also known as the house of people.

In today’s multipolar world, Sanatan identity holds importance and also because it has the potential to foster the kind of coherent national community needed for both social stability and global recognition in the 21st century.

The BJP has often emphasised that its vision of Hindu Rashtra does not conflict with secularism. According to the party, Hindu Rashtra represents a cultural and civilizational identity rather than a religious or exclusive one. It argues that the promotion of Hindu values and traditions is compatible with maintaining the secular character of the Indian state.

To strike a balance between preserving India's cultural heritage and upholding its democratic ideals, it is essential to interpret the concept in a way that respects the rights and identities of all citizens. The idea of Hindu Rashtra should be seen as a celebration of India's diversity, where all religious and cultural communities have equal opportunities and protection under the law.

The historical perspective of the concept of Hindu Rashtra serves as a reminder that the idea has evolved over time. It is not a static or monolithic concept but one that has been shaped by historical, social and political context. While the idea of a Hindu nation has its roots in ancient history, it has undergone significant transformations and reinterpretations through the ages. Finally, it is also crucial to recognise that Hinduism itself is not a homogenous religion. It encompasses a wide range of beliefs, practices, and traditions.

The author is the International Executive President of United Hindu Front and a senior BJP Leader.

