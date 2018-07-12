When children associated with NSAGs are captured by the security forces, special protection must be afforded to them during the demobilisation and reintegration process

The United Nations in a recent report (S/2018/465 of 16 May 2018) has alleged that children continue to be recruited by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) in India. According to the report, the recruitment and use of children has been on the rise by the Maoists in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Further, few incidents of the recruitment and use of children were reported by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen in J&K. Reports indicate that the children have been trained and used as couriers and informants to plant improvised explosive devices and as ‘soldiers’ in frontline operations against national security forces.

The 1989 UN Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC) defines ‘children’ as persons below the age of eighteen. The UN Security Council (Resolution 1612) has condemned the recruitment and use of child by the parties to armed conflict. The Secretary-General has identified six grave violations committed against children during armed conflict. The legal basis for these violations lies in relevant international laws, which encompass international humanitarian law (IHL), international human rights law (IHRL) and international criminal law (ICL). The six grave violations are: recruiting and using child soldiers; killing or maiming children; sexual violence against children; attacks against schools or hospitals; abduction of children; and denial of humanitarian access for children. There are other ways in which children suffer during an armed conflict. They are forcibly displaced or have to seek refuge; they may be detained with adults, and they are trafficked across borders for labour or commercial sex work and exploitation.

Recruiting or using children under the age of 15 as soldiers is prohibited under IHL and IHRL. The rule that children must not be recruited into armed forces or armed groups and that they must not be allowed to take part in hostilities is considered customary international law. The increased use of indiscriminate improvised explosive devises and weapons is responsible for killing and maiming of children in conflict areas. Because children are smaller and their bodies more delicate, blasts from explosive weapons can result in more complex injuries to their organs and tissues. Due to the lack of medical facilities with NSAGs, children may suffer permanent disabilities. The CRC recognises that every child has an inherent right to life and State parties must ensure to the maximum extent possible the survival and development of a child.

The term sexual abuse and exploitation includes (i) The coercion of a child to engage in any sexual activity; (ii) The use of child in commercial sexual exploitation; (iii) The use of children in audio or visual images of child sexual abuse; and (iv) Child prostitution, sexual slavery, trafficking and sale of children for sexual purposes and forced marriage. Several surrendered women (Maoist) cadres have disclosed instances of sexual exploitation in NSAG camps, which include rape, forced marriage and molestation by senior male cadres. When girls who have been subjected to sexual violence by the NSAGs return to their community, they may be accompanied by their children born as a result of sexual violence. Upon returning, many face marginalisation, discrimination and rejection by the family and community due to social and cultural norms related to sexual violence.

In the last two years, NSAGs have destroyed 31 schools in India and prevented around two million children from going to school, across the Kashmir valley. Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba on September 27, 2016, issued a warning to J&K education minister in India for trying to resume schools and colleges in the Valley. Nearly 260 schools have been destroyed by NSAGs in Maoist-affected states in the last five years. In a conflict-ridden area, education is vital for the social and general development of each community and for providing a basis for future development.

A number of incidences of abduction and hostage-taking of children have been reported from Maoist-affected regions. Reportedly, the NSAGs have resorted to the use of a ‘lottery system’ to conscript children in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha. Abducting or seizing children against their will or the will of their guardians either temporarily or permanently and without due cause is illegal under international law. It may constitute a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions and in some circumstances amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The Security Council has explicitly expressed concern over abduction and hostage-taking in situations of conflict, giving particular attention to the abduction of women and girls by the NSAGs.

In June 2017, the government signed the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention of 1999 (No. 182). The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act as amended in 2016 criminalises the use of children by militant groups. Any NSAG, if recruits or uses any child for any purpose, shall be liable for rigorous imprisonment up to seven years and fine of five lakh rupees. The members of civil society, including international and local NGOs and human rights activists must openly condemn the use of children by the NSAGs. When children associated with NSAGs are captured by the security forces, special protection must be afforded to them during the demobilisation and reintegration process. This includes psychological recovery and reintegration into society.

