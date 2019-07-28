RERA and the courts’ proactive stance has helped to bring in transparency & professionalism in realty sector

Over the last few years, the image of the Indian real estate sector has been tarnished by various court cases filed against developers. Facing the double whammy of paying rent as well as EMI, homebuyers have taken developers to court for failing to meet delivery and possession deadlines.

The country’s judiciary, led by the Supreme Court, has taken strict action against various unscrupulous activities by developers and delivered harsh judgments.

RERA is another boon for many disgruntled homebuyers, who are banking on the authority for resolution of disputes with developers. Above all, orders favouring disgruntled homebuyers by the apex court are certainly setting a precedent for those developers who have been taking them for a ride. This will certainly have a long-lasting impact on the overall realty sector and not just a handful of buyers.

The Supreme Court most recently cancelled the RERA registration of an NCR-based developer and terminated the lease of its properties in Noida and Greater Noida. As per the ruling, National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) will now complete all pending projects of the developer.

Providing further relief to consumers, the court has directed Noida and Greater Noida authorities to handover completion certificate to homebuyers residing in various projects of the developer.

The apex court has also taken the lead to ensure fair play between buyers and builders and has acted in several cases to protect consumer interest.

Earlier, builders had been charging nearly double the penalty amount from buyers in case they defaulted/delayed on their payments. On the contrary, if builders delayed the project, their penalty rates were nearly half.

Taking cognisance of these unfair practices, the Supreme Court earlier ruled that developers would have to pay the same percentage of interest for delaying delivery of property as they do for delay in payment of an instalment.

Apart from easing buyers’ woes, this ruling has sent out a strong message to builders to avoid project delays in future and adhere to deadlines.

In another case of judicial intervention, the Supreme Court reversed the acquisition of over 450 acres of land in Manesar covering three projects. It instructed the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to look into the claims of homebuyers and expedite handover of the apartments.

After this ruling, around 400 homebuyers got possession of their flats — 10 years after booking the same. The major developer in question is yet to develop the external infrastructure of the project after repeatedly failing to meet completion deadlines.

Cases have been filed against a dozen major developers active in the NCR region for not meeting construction deadlines and failing to deliver completed apartments to homebuyers. Some of these developers are even listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and have seen their brand and share value erode due to prolonged litigation.

Recent incidents demonstrate how gullible buyers have borne the brunt of illegal construction. Case in point is a housing project in Noida’s Sector 93A where the builder had constructed two 40-storeyed towers in a complex in violation of the UP Apartments Act, 2010.

In April 2014, the Allahabad High Court ordered Noida Authority to demolish the two illegal towers. On an appeal by the developer, the SC stayed the demolition, but ordered the developer to refund the buyers. The entire chain of events led to a lot of harassment for the buyers and serves as a cautionary tale for all.

Seeking to purge the region’s real estate sector, the Noida Authority and Greater Noida Authority, had hired international audit firm Currie and Brown (C&B) to probe fund diversions by developers. Around 70 developers were covered by these audits for financial discrepancies and inability to deliver apartments to homebuyers on time.

With the implementation of RERA, homebuyers have another option to take developers to task. Currently, RERA rules have been notified in 30 states and six union territories, with 24 states having active online portals.

Some states such as Maharashtra have taken the lead in ensuring speedy dispute resolution. As of July 2019, out of the 8,217 complaints registered with MahaRERA, orders have been passed in 5,103 cases.

In March this year, UP RERA issued deregistration notices to seven developers for failing to meet their commitments to buyers of 14 projects covering 4,800 apartments. This action was taken after strict warnings to the developers following persistent complaints from homebuyers waiting for delivery of their apartments.

According to RERA stipulations, all properties are ensured for a period of five years against any structural defects and repairs will have to be carried out by the developer within 30 days of the complaint. If the developer fails to carry out the necessary rectification, the buyer has the right to complain to RERA authorities and is also entitled to compensation.

Two years since it was enacted, the implementation of RERA has been patchy, yet it has improved the workings of the real estate sector and boosted consumer confidence. RERA and the proactive stance taken by the judiciary has not only helped to bring in more transparency and professionalism within the sector, but also set a precedence for errant builders to not play with the law of the land. This will ensure that realty business is conducted in a disciplined manner in the future.

Preventing malpractices and bringing about a systemic change may take several years, but things are now changing for the better. There are several instances where builders have been reprimanded by concerned authorities and the court and have had to pay up the penalty amount to the respective buyers.

Developers are finally realising that to stay relevant in the market, they need to strictly adhere to deadlines and be more professional and organised.

Author is chairman, Anarock Property Consultants