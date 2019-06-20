Fruitlessness of wisdom from the luxury of hindsight

Recently, the former chief economic advisor, Arvind Subramanian, made a startling revelation. During 2011-2016, he said, India grew 2.5% less than what was projected and the growth, in fact, was grossly overestimated.

Similarly, a former Union secretary, in a spate of recent interviews, has been at pains to emphasise that India does not need a national-level policy on education! There are umpteen examples of retired bureaucrats or technocrats giving sermons post-retirement, writing books and memoirs.

The point is this: While they were in office, shouldn’t they have vocally taken up these issues, which they are doing so passionately after their superannuation?

While the chief economic advisor was in office, he had at his disposal all paraphernalia needed to dissect data and make the same revelation, but he chose not to do that. Once he has demitted office, he has written a 33-page research paper published at the Harvard University.

Did he deliver on his fiduciary responsibility as the chief economic advisor by not authoring this paper while in office, or bringing the issue to the notice of the finance minister?

Those who take to public service need to ensure that while on the job, national interest should be the only criteria to speak, write or take decisions. While in office, he talked of India growing at 7-8% and now suddenly, that growth has slipped to 4.5 %!

I have also read columns of Arvind Panagriya about what the government must do. Why did he, then, quit as vice-chairman of Niti Aayog, is the question that merits attention. If a tenured job at a US university was more important for him than presiding over India’s planning through Niti Aayog, then he should better leave those at the Aayog to take decisions. There is no point in telling people what they need to do, for they are equally competent to do what is right.

Public office holders, while in office, need to stick their necks out — even at the cost of losing their jobs — when it comes to facing the mirror and speaking the truth. I can say with experience and confidence, that when I served the government, I did not shy of highlighting what needs to be done, fully aware of the consequences of doing that.

I must highlight two important points. One, we need data. India has serious legacy-systemic issues with regards to integrity, integration and intelligence of data. Two, political leaderships should not penalise when confronted with their ‘moment of truth’. If we penalise people who speak the truth, it does not help, but paves way for sycophancy and negative returns through wrong decisions.

The government must keep its eyes and ears open to criticism and not fall for petty sycophancy. Also, bureaucrats and ministers must be allowed to air their views in internal forums and in public, if the issues are serious enough, rather than reaching a point of no-return and hurting the country’s prospects.

India has a strong government in place, but there are serious challenges as well: the buying power of the middle class, vagaries of nature, its impact on agriculture and rural spending capacity, protectionists and expansionist powers at regional and global level, and the need for immediate reforms in manufacturing, bureaucracy and judiciary. I do hope that we will have more brave hearts and warriors in service rather than ‘saints post-retirement’, like our former CEA.

Besides a paradigm shift in bureaucracy for governance, it is time to amend the service rules to make room for open and constructive voices.

One can but hope that people in power will ensure the success of a national system and allot it top priority instead of staying silent during their tenures, and after retirement, try to gain personal mileage or win accolades by making a point through speeches, articles and books.

Writer is a public policy expert and author of ‘Your Vote is Not Enough’. Views are personal