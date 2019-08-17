Ayurvedic umbrella: A mantra to monsoon wellbeing

Water is so important that it is synonymous with life. The showers of the rainy season give life, but in an extreme situation can also take life. While insufficient rains lead to drought, too much rain can wreak havoc in the form of floods. Over the centuries, we have seen that countries with adequate rainfall have lush, green fertile lands. While in the absence of rain, once prosperous lands have turned into dry and arid deserts.

Every monsoon, Lonavala and Khandala near our centre at Karla is adorned with innumerable shades of green. The rains bring with them non-existent big and small waterfalls that beautifully dot the landscape, making the area refreshing, cooling and energising all at once. A favoured retreat of people living in cities especially from Mumbai and Pune who rush here to enjoy the serenity of nature away from the flamboyant city life and enjoy the hot onion pakoras served at the small kiosks along the highway. If you are one of those who love getting drenched in rains, which has its own charms, make sure to dry yourself soon after, especially your head, as a preventive measure.

While monsoon has its own charms, it also affects your immunity drastically. Thus, as the seasons change, so should your kitchen. To prepare for the rainy season, stock up on dry tulsi leaves and lemongrass. Adding these ingredients to your cups of tea, along with freshly grated ginger, not only enhances the taste but is also a great balancing remedy during the monsoons.

Also, do not forget to walk your way to better health. Walking has many benefits — from reducing weight and normalising blood sugar to keeping yourself fit. Do not give in to excuses about the rains in this season. Instead, be prepared with a rain jacket, raincoat or an umbrella, and keep up the discipline.

In Indian tradition, the ‘chatur maas’, or the four months of fasting and devotion run parallel to the rainy season. Festivals like Ashaadhi Ekaadashi, Guru Purnima and Shravani Somwaar are all occasions for fasting and thereby, keep a check on the rise in digestive disorders that arise during this period. Like all traditional festivals and rituals, fasting during chatur maas has a scientific foundation. According to Ayurveda, agni or the body’s digestive fire, is at its lowest during this season, as a result, vata dosha increases in the body. Thus, eating light and in lesser quantity helps keep the fire ignited. Thus, we fast during chatur maas. The long term advantage is that the health and constitution are well prepared for enjoying the festivals and feasts that follow soon after at the time of Deepawali.

The months of monsoon are the busiest for most of the doctors. It has been observed that dark grey clouds in the sky can cause severe joint pains in patients of arthritis, that they also cause water to flow as tears from the eyes. Rains also steal away the sleep of asthmatics.

Indigestion, however, is the king of all diseases during this season. It witnesses a rise in cases of cough, cold, viral flu and fever along with jaundice and liver problems. Due to vata dosha disorders, pains in various parts of the body, especially knee, back pains, joints, and sciatic pain pop up during this season. Fatigue, lack of enthusiasm, depression and lack of energy go hand in hand with the above problems. The question is, what is in the rains that cause this multitude of problems. Dampness and humidity in the air and impure water leads to a slew of problems and infections. Ayurveda understands all of this and provides easy preventive remedies to act as a shield and maintain health in both body and mind during this season.

...to be continued on Sunday

The author is an authority on Ayurveda and spiritual science and is founder of Atmasantulana Village, a world-renowned holistic healing centre. If you have any query then email it to us on ayurveda@dnaindia.net.