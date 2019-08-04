FaceApp’s rapid ascendance to popularity broke previous records by other similar trendsetters

Ageing is nothing but a biological progression in a living body — that’s what the universal understanding of age is. We are born out of a zygote cell to become who we are right now and who we are going to be. Yet, we humans have a longing to carry out tricks that get attention and be things at an instant. Darwin explained how millennia passed by for monkeys to become humans. Now, handheld tech is driving us to a newer, rather insanely speedy mode of seeing ourselves much ahead from what we are now.

So, an intriguing new application knocked on the platforms of our dearly-beloved smartphones a few weeks ago that took the internet and country by storm, one that’s still active and shows no sign of fizzling out. It was the FaceApp and the #FaceAppChallege that allowed us to either try out gazing at an old, wrinkled, grey-haired, version of ourselves or giggle and LOL at such pictures of others on our ‘walls’. It’s obvious to know that you, or your kid, or your neighbour, or your friend, or your colleague, or your classmate, or your favourite celebrity must have tried this app and posted a selfie of their ‘senior citizen’ look on Instagram stories or WhatsApp status.

Why is it obvious? Well, because it is. How can we miss out the coolest, the sassiest, the trendiest of trends on social media where people are sharing the look they may carry in their retirement age. Tweeple and Instagrammers upped the heat when they not just shared their matured face selfie, but captioned it with parroted self-praising lines and ridiculously sounding rhymes.

My Facebook feed was flooded with relatives, already of age, posting FaceApp selfies and further scrolled down to see their kids having done the same. What can be more chucklesome during a small on-desk tea break in office than this? Instantly, I realised how gripping the smartphone app had become.

Did I try to take a selfie and within seconds see a wrinkled me? No. The passions that drove my friends and family didn’t arouse the temptations in me. It’s far more amusing to scroll down on ‘old’ pictures of pals and comment with a pun intended.

FaceApp’s rapid ascendance to popularity broke the previous records set by other similar trendsetters. It took some time for people to understand, make and sync good TikTok videos, but FaceApp had shaved off that bureaucracy. All that was needed was to instal, a few taps here and there, and get ready for the click.

This powerful AI-driven tech didn’t just rest on a one-pony trick — making people look old. It also got users to gender change their faces and allowed old to look young — really young. So again, the Facebook feed was flooded. Unlike TikTok, where boys imitated girls for ludicrous laughs, the internet didn’t find much of that face swap hoopla with FaceApp.

Just like water, such trends are cyclical. They rain, they flow, they dissolve, they evaporate; a fresh, new shower then continuing the cycle. FaceApp and the #FaceAppChallenge is now in its flowing stage, having rained heavily this season. Let’s see how soon it dissolves in the myriad sea of social media or if the heat of something different quickly vaporises it. A posthumous app may shower a new trend that might just make Tweeple and Instagrammers the early monkeys that Darwin described as our ancestors.