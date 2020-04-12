Wearing face masks now mandatory in Ahmedabad, Rs 5,000 fine or 3-year jail term for offenders

As the number of coronavirus cases in India continues to grow, it is now mandatory for people in Ahmedabad to wear face masks if they are stepping out of their house.

The order was issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and offenders will be slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 or a three-year-imprisonment, an official informed.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra informed that the order has been issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act and is aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

"All persons when in a public place within the jurisdiction of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation shall compulsorily wear masks or cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief or other loose cloth tied properly around the mouth and nose," the order said.

The order further said that first-time offenders will be fined Rs 1,000 while subsequent violations will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000. "A penalty of Rs. 1000 will be levied on first time violations. All subsequent violations will attract a penalty of Rs. 5000 in each case. Failure to pay penalty will attract prosecution under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

The order will apply to all those venturing out in public places, including hawkers, shopkeepers and others.

Several other cities including Delhi and Mumbai have already made it mandatory to wear a face mask in public when stepping out.

Notably, Ahmedabad has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Guarat.