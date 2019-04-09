Waterborne diseases on rise, AMC places water stands

As the summer season is progressing, there is a steep rise in waterborne diseases. On Monday, the health bulletin of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) reported 192 cases in the first six days of the month.

On an average 32 people on a daily basis were hospitalised who were either suffering from the gastroenteritis, jaundice or typhoid. Of the total 192 cases, 106 cases of gastroenteritis, 41 jaundice and 45 cases of typhoid have been reported. The doctors advises people to be extra careful in summers to avoid waterborne diseases. "Waterborne disease are caused due to water scarcity. People should avoid drinking from from roadside that compromises on quality," said Dr Bhavin Solanki, in-charge medical officer of health, AMC.

"To curb the waterborne diseases and easy accessibility of potable water, AMC has placed water stands at more than 1000 places across the city. We are also doing regular chlorination of water and distributing chlorine tablets to the slum pockets from where high number of such cases are being reported," added Dr Solanki.

Other than this, the number of heat-related illness are on the rise too. The 108 GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute have reported 105 cases of heat-related illness on Monday. In the last four days, the ambulance service has reported 594 cases. On Monday 39 people had abdominal pain, 16 were unconscious and 14 were the fall victim with the 108 ambulance service.

Dr Solanki added, "Heatstroke or heat-related illnesses are caused when one's body overheats after prolonged sun exposure. One must always keep hydrated. In case of driving for a longer time, one must have enough liquid intake at regular intervals."

CASES REPORTED

