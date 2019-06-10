Vijay Rupani tells govt schools to perform better than private schools in Gujarat

Government schools should be better than the private and self-financed schools, chief minister Vijay Rupani told teachers and administration of government run schools on Sunday. Education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that of late students are migrating from private schools to government schools, which is testimony of improving quality of government schools.

Rupani said this during the launch of a centralised command and control centre in state capital Gandhinagar to monitor the educational activities of thousands of government and aided schools across the state. The centre will track the attendance of students and teachers and allow officials to make data entry from schools they go to inspect through GPS-enabled tablets. The centralised control centre will track the activities and attendance of nearly 2.5 lakh teachers, 70 lakh students in over 42,000 government and aided schools, besides monitoring the work of block and cluster resource co-ordinators and school inspectors.

"Compete with self-finance schools and outperform them. Performance of government schools should be such that parents would queue up in government schools for their children's admission," said Rupani. He said that the government recognizes that children of economically deprived classes are equally talented and the government is committed to bring the best out of them. "We are providing free textbooks, free education, uniforms and even cycles, so that these children can pursue quality education," said the chief minister.

Education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the pass percentage of government schools is also better than many private schools, which is an outcome of efforts put in by the teachers and the government. "In past two years, more than 1.75 lakh students from self-finance schools have switched over to government schools. We expect a mad rush for admission into government schools," said Chudasama.

The academic year of schools in Gujarat will begin on Monday. While the three-day 'Shala Praveshotsav' – state government's annual drive to increase enrollment in primary schools will begin on June 13.

PRIMARY EDUCATION

