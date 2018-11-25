Verghese Kurien funded missionaries involved in conversions, says BJP leader Dileep Sanghani

BJP leader and former state minister Dileep Sanghani today raked up a controversy by claiming that Amul co-founder Dr Verghese Kurien, the Father of White Revolution, used the federation's money to fund Christian missionaries involved in conversions.

Sanghani, who was held agriculture and law portfolios in the Narendra Modi government in Gujarat, made the remarks while addressing a bike rally in Amreli. Ironically, the rally was organised to celebrate Kurien's achievement ahead of his birthday on November 26, which is celebrated as National Milk Day.

"There were religious conversions in Dangs-Ahwa. There were complaints that Kurien had given funds from Amul to Christian missionaries," Sanghani said, claiming that "when donation was sought from Kurien for Shabridham, he had refused saying the money belonged to farmers".

When contacted, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) chairman Ram Singh Parmar said, "We don't want to reply to such a bogus statement." Sanghani, who is associated with several cooperative organisations, said that contribution of Amul founder Tribhuvandas Patel was forgotten.

"Kurien started as an employee of Amul. He got more importance than Tribhuvandas Patel, who had founded Amul at Sardar Patel's behest. Contribution of Tribhuvandas Patel has been forgotten," the BJP leader said.

Sanghani also claimed that Kurien was highlighted by English newspapers of the time because of the influence of Christian missionaries. Talking with DNA, Sanghani said he did not deny Kurien's contribution to dairy sector, but also said that he stood by his comments about Kurien funding missionaries. Kurien, who was born in a Syrian Christian family in Kozhikode on November 26, 1921, was the brain behind Operation Flood, which made India the world's largest producer of milk. He is also known as Milkman of India for his immense contribution to dairy development in the country.

Besides Amul, he also founded National Dairy Development Board, and Institute of Rural Management Anand. He was honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, and was also a recipient of Ramon Magsaysay Award. He passed away in 2012. Amul said in a release that a group of bikers visited several dairies ahead of World Milk Day. At Sarvottam Dairy in Bhavnagar, Sabar Dairy in Himmatnagar, and Panchamrut Dairy in Godhra, the office bearers lauded Kurien's contribution to dairying. The rally will be in Surendranagar, Palanpur, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad on Sunday, it added.

