Ahmedabad

Treated every religion with equal importance: Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Board

Said Pavitra Yatradham Board refuting charges that it promoted only Hindu shrines

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 22, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

The Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Board on Friday refuted the allegations that it has promoted and developed only Hindu shrines in the state, while disregarding all other religions and religious sites, since its inception in July 1995.

The rebuttal from the board came before the Gujarat High Court in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging the board of having religious biases, when it comes to development and promotion of pilgrimage sites in the state.

The petitioner Mujahid Nafees had earlier submitted before the court that initially the board had declared the religious shrines of Ambaji, Dakor, Girnar, Palithana, Somnath, and Dwarka, as 'pavitra yatradhams'. He argued that although the list had grown exponentially over the years to around 358, not a single religious site of other religions had been included by the board. The court had then issued notice to the board and sought a reply clarifying what all it has done for religious sites of other religions.

In its reply submitted to the court, the board's secretary Ajay Patel has submitted that it has treated every religion with equal importance. Patel has enumerated a list of projects and schemes undertaken by the board, or Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) for various religious sites of different religions within the state. These include the development of Buddhist Circuit; Shravan Tirth Darshan Yojana under which senior citizens of various religions are provided with 50 per cent subsidy in transportation cost; and Sant Nagri Project under which a spiritual park is being developed by the board at a cost of Rs 575 crore which would house information about the life and teachings of 2,300 most revered saints including Gautam Buddha, Sant Kabir, Khwaja Moinuddin, Guru Gobindsingh, Tulsidas, etc.

Patel has also submitted that the board has also approved solar rooftop projects for various religious sites including that of Muslims and Jains. He also informed the court that e-rickshaws have been financed by the board for Muslim and Jain religious sites too. The board also submitted that it has proposed a light and sound show at Sarkhej Roza at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore and is also establishing a 'Destination Development and Interpretation Centre' at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore at Udhwada, Valsad, which is considered a sacred place for followers of Zoroastrian faith. The board has also enumerated several other projects being executed by it for development of Muslim, Jains, Buddhist, and religious sites of other religions.

The board has also clarified that the petitioner's reference of 358 Hindu only religious sites being catered by the board is ill-conceived. It clarified that the 358 sites have not been notified as 'pavitra yatradhams' and it is a list of temples managed by the concerned collectors and under the control of the state government, after they were handed over to the government by the erstwhile rulers of the princely state. The board said the list of 358 sites, which has been referred by the petitioner, is of no significance.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled on July 12.

