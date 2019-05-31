Headlines

Ahmedabad

Three teens from Ahmedabad all set to release their first heavy metal album

Music Corner: The Five piece band, Blood Brothers have opened for many renowned bands across India

Smitha R

Updated: May 31, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

Their chosen genre of music is referred to as noise by some of their friends, but that has not left them discouraged in any way. These three teens, the youngest of whom is just 13, are all set to release their first heavy metal album, Ethereal.

The songs revolve around war, superficial divisions of mankind (religious, cultural, colour based), the two sides of nature and man's greed.

The band Blood Brothers comprises of Khyatt Desai, on vocals and lead guitar, Snehal Desai on rhythm guitar, Jagdish Jethva on bass, Drona Desai (13) on drums and Kaushik Srinivas (15) on the keyboard. Snehal and Jagdish are in their 40s and 20s respectively.

The members are ambitious and want to make a mark in the world of heavy metal music. "I got introduced to heavy metal at a very young age as my father was into it. I have been listening to it since I was three-years-old," said Khyatt.

All the other members of the five-piece band have no formal training in any of the instruments they play. "All of us are self taught," he said.

Drona and Khyatt are students of Anand Niketan while Kaushik studies in Eklavya School. Khyatt, a humanities student of Class 12, said that he intends to make a career in heavy metal rock band. "I understand that the heavy metal scene in India is miniscule and there are only a handful of those interested in the sort of music we make," said Khyatt.

He also admits that his choices draw concerned advice from friends who don't understand his passion for 'shor' (noise).

Drona added that he too was introduced to heavy metal music by his father. "When I was five he found me using pillows as drums and decided to buy me an entire set. I practised it without having anyone to actually teach me," said Drona. He admits that after every performance, the audience are left awestruck after they get to know his age," said Drona.

He also admits that the name of his band 'Blood Brothers' earns him a lot of teasing in school with friends calling him 'khooni bhai'.

The band has performed at festivals like IIMA Chaos, CEPT Roots, PDPU Flame, Mosh Pit etc and have also opened for reputed bands around the country like Agnee, Paradigm Shift among others.

Blood Brothers

  • The band Blood Brothers comprises of Khyatt Desai, on vocals and lead guitar, Snehal Desai on rhythm guitar, Jagdish Jethva on bass, Drona Desai on drums and Kaushik Srinivas on the keyboard
  • Their songs revolve around war, superficial divisions of mankind (religious, cultural, colour based), the two sides of nature and man’s greed

 

