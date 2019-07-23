Three more RTO software systems hacked in Gujarat

Three days after Cyber Crime Cell of Ahmedabad Police arrested four persons for hacking into the software system of Vastral Regional Transport Office (RTO), investigations revealed that three more systems have been hacked using the same modus operandi.

Confirming the same, DCP of Cyber Cell Rajdeep Zala said, "We don't want to alert the accused involved in the hacking, so we do not want to disclose the RTO's names. We got to know about it while interrogating one of the arrested accused in Vastral RTO racket."

Till now five people have been arrested in Vastral RTO racket.

While interrogating one of the accused, Gaurav Sapodiya, who shipped the keylogger from Poland which gave them full access after being installed in RTO software, it came to light that apart from him, three more men have bought the keylogger for a similar purpose; they have used it hack three different RTOs.

"Five more people are involved in the racket, which includes agents and people working on contract base with RTOs. Right now we have detained a person from Vastral RTO for his involvement in the case," added Zala.

The officials found out the detained person got keylogger by Karansinh Rathod, supervisor of the licensing department of Subhash RTO who has been arrested in the case, who asked him to connect the device to the computer. The detained person had no idea that the device was used for hacking.

While analysing the affected systems of Vastral RTO, it was revealed around 300 licenses were illegally cleared by the accused. A total of 50 computers in the RTO has been hacked, out of which only 4 have been analysed by Cyber Cell.

Case Unfolds