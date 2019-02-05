Three Gujarat Congress workers nabbed after liquor seized from vehicle

Three Congress workers were arrested by Ellis Bridge police on Monday after bottles of liquor were recovered from their vehicle. Police said the incident took place when the Gujarat Congress staged a protest against Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, whose members aimed a pistol at the effigy of Mahatma Gandhi to recreate his assassination by Nathuram Godse.

More than 100 Congress workers had gathered for the protest near Gujarat Congress headquarters in Ellis Bridge.

The police were checking the vehicles to ensure nobody carries any flammable substance to the venue.

While checking, the cops recovered a bottle of liquor from one of the worker's vehicle. Three members were arrested for the act. According to the police, the accused were identified as Amitbhai — HM Khan and Samir Rameshbhai — were arrested from the spot and case were lodged.