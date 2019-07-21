Three accidents in Ahmedabad claim five lives

726 cases of road mishaps were reported in last 6 months

In the duration of the last six months, a total of 726 cases of road accidents were reported with the 14 police stations of Ahmedabad Traffic Police Department, which claimed a total of 204 lives. On Friday late night, three different road accident were reported in the city, in which five people lost their lives and 33 people were injured.



One of the major accident took place on the Bavla-Sanand Crossroad on Friday late night at around 1.20am, after a fast-moving truck rammed into a State Transport Bus carrying 32 passengers including children. Due to the impact from the side, the bus got thrown off the road and turned turtle. In the incident, two children identified as Vikash Bariya(5) and Priya Bariya(13) died after getting crushed under the bus, while 30 people sustained injuries and were rushed to the Sola Civil Hospital for treatment. As per police official, the bus was running between Piplod and Junagadh. On Friday night bus left from Santrampur depo and was moving towards Dholka when the accident happened.Apart from that, when the accident took place, most of the passengers were sleeping and didn't have any idea what exactly happened. After people started rescuing the passengers they realised the bus met with an accident. In the incident, Bavla police have lodged a case against the truck driver, who is absconding after the incident.

In the second accident, which took place on Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar highway after a car rammed into a tree, two people lost their lives, while three were injured. All five were students of Physiotherapy. The incident took place at around 1 am on Friday night near Bhaijipura village. As per police officials, the primary investigation revealed that after one of the car tyres got bust and the driver lost his control over the car and rammed into three trees.



The impact of the collision was tremendous that the car was crushed. In the incident, two girls identified as Urvashi Parmar, a resident of Radhanpur and Shamta Suthar, a resident of Himatnagar died on the spot. While three other boys were sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Ahmedabad Civil hospital for treatment. As per police, all five were third-year physiotherapy students of Kadi Sarvodaya college of Kadi and their hostel is located in Gandhinagar. On Friday they had visited Ahmedabad and were on their way to the hostel when the incident took place.



In the third incident, which took place on Friday late night at around 12 pm, a 65-year-old man died after he was run over by a car, while he was sleeping on the footage near Pakwan crossroad area. The deceased was identified as Suklal Dubelal, a native of Rajasthan and is labourer. Dubelal was sleeping on the footpath located on the Service lane near Pakwan crossroads when a grey coloured car ran over him and he died on the spot. After the incident took place, the driver fled from the spot, leaving the car behind.