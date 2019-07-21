Three accidents in Ahmedabad claim five lives

Headlines

Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here’s what actress said

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Rohit Sharma's angry gesture to teammate during Ind vs WI 1st Test goes viral, watch video

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here’s what actress said

Rohit Sharma's angry gesture to teammate during Ind vs WI 1st Test goes viral, watch video

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI team reaches hospital in Kurnool to question YSRCP MP YS Anivash Reddy

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Voting hit by violence; At least 9 killed as BJP, TMC trade charges

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here’s what actress said

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

HomeAhmedabad

ahmedabad

Three accidents in Ahmedabad claim five lives

726 cases of road mishaps were reported in last 6 months

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the duration of the last six months, a total of 726 cases of road accidents were reported with the 14 police stations of Ahmedabad Traffic Police Department, which claimed a total of 204 lives. On Friday late night, three different road accident were reported in the city, in which five people lost their lives and 33 people were injured.


One of the major accident took place on the Bavla-Sanand Crossroad on Friday late night at around 1.20am, after a fast-moving truck rammed into a State Transport Bus carrying 32 passengers including children. Due to the impact from the side, the bus got thrown off the road and turned turtle. In the incident, two children identified as Vikash Bariya(5) and Priya Bariya(13) died after getting crushed under the bus, while 30 people sustained injuries and were rushed to the Sola Civil Hospital for treatment. As per police official, the bus was running between Piplod and Junagadh. On Friday night bus left from Santrampur depo and was moving towards Dholka when the accident happened.

Apart from that, when the accident took place, most of the passengers were sleeping and didn't have any idea what exactly happened. After people started rescuing the passengers they realised the bus met with an accident. In the incident, Bavla police have lodged a case against the truck driver, who is absconding after the incident.

In the second accident, which took place on Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar highway after a car rammed into a tree, two people lost their lives, while three were injured. All five were students of Physiotherapy. The incident took place at around 1 am on Friday night near Bhaijipura village. As per police officials, the primary investigation revealed that after one of the car tyres got bust and the driver lost his control over the car and rammed into three trees.

The impact of the collision was tremendous that the car was crushed. In the incident, two girls identified as Urvashi Parmar, a resident of Radhanpur and Shamta Suthar, a resident of Himatnagar died on the spot. While three other boys were sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Ahmedabad Civil hospital for treatment. As per police, all five were third-year physiotherapy students of Kadi Sarvodaya college of Kadi and their hostel is located in Gandhinagar. On Friday they had visited Ahmedabad and were on their way to the hostel when the incident took place.

In the third incident, which took place on Friday late night at around 12 pm, a 65-year-old man died after he was run over by a car, while he was sleeping on the footage near Pakwan crossroad area. The deceased was identified as Suklal Dubelal, a native of Rajasthan and is labourer. Dubelal was sleeping on the footpath located on the Service lane near Pakwan crossroads when a grey coloured car ran over him and he died on the spot. After the incident took place, the driver fled from the spot, leaving the car behind.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, this unknown film is Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi

How to open SBI PPF account online, step-by-step guide

Guatemala adventure: Woman eats volcano-cooked pizza, video goes viral

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

Kaala Paani: Ashutosh Gowariker to make OTT debut — But not as a director or producer: Details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE