Tax department of AMC seals 1,033 commercial units

The tax department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Friday sealed 1, 033 commercial properties. The units were sealed after they failed to make payment of property tax. This time the department is not allowing partial payment and asking for full payment of property tax. Earlier, partial payments were accepted.

The department had also collected Rs5.86 crore as tax. Highest commercial units were sealed in the north-west zone – 220, followed by south-west zone in which 180 properties were sealed. In the east zone 164 units, 142 in the north, 119 in west zone, 106 in the south while 102 commercial properties were sealed in the central zone. So far more than 17,000 commercial properties have been sealed and the department has recovered around Rs70 crore tax dues.