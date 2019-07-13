Surat Police fire tear gas on agitating workers

Surat Police had to resort to lathi charge and fired tear gas shells in the Pandesara area of Surat on Friday to control the agitating factory workers protesting the death of a colleague.

As per police officials, a labourer, identified as Dayaram Goda (45), died of electrocution while working in the factory in Bamroli industrial area on Thursday night.

The family members of the deceased were kept in dark by the factory authorities till Friday morning.

Over 500 workers gathered outside the factory in protest and demanded compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased. The situation got worse when the protestors started vandalising the vehicle which was carrying the body and denied releasing the vehicle till the demand is fulfilled.

“A huge number of people had gathered outside the factory demanding for compensation. The protest turned violent after they started vandalising vehicles and nearby shops,” said Satish Sharma, Commissioner of Surat Police.

Police were called in to control the situation. It resulted in a tussle between the protestors and police personnel.

The protestors started pelting stones at the police. In response, the police resorted to lathi charge and fired five tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

“A couple of police personnel sustained minor injuries due to stone pelting. The situation was brought under control and a case has been lodged in the matter,” said Sharma.

