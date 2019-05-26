Surat Inferno: Death toll rises to 22

The death toll in the devastating fire at Takshashila Arcade in Surat that claimed 20 lives on Friday increased to 22, with two more students succumbing to burn injuries on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Karnavi Sitapara and Dhruvi Ribadiya, who were undergoing treatment in two different hospitals in the city. Out of the 22 deaths, 18 were girls, with majority of them in the 17-18 year age bracket.

Following the incident, police has registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including culpable homicide, against three persons. These include the two builders of the ill-fated complex—Harshul Vekaria and Jignesh Paliwal, and the owner of the coaching class Bhargav Butani. "While the coaching centre owner was arrested on Saturday, both the builders are on the run. The probe has been handed over to crime branch," Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma said. This apart, deputy chief fire officer SK Acharya and fire officer Kirti Mor have been suspended by Surat Municipal Corporation commissioner M Thennarasan.

Surat crime branch ACP RR Sarvaiya, who has been tasked with investigating the case, said: "We have issued a notification under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to ban all the tuition classes with immediate effect. The ban has been imposed to ensure fire safety measures. The operators of these classes have been asked to get requisite fire safety check done and install necessary equipment at their premises".

NHRC issues notice

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday issued a notice to the Gujarat government over the Surat fire tragedy. The commission, while taking a suo motu cognizance in the incident, has remarked that mere announcement of compensation to the aggrieved families cannot be a solution to such kind of hazards. In the notice issued to the chief secretary, the commission has sought a detailed report of the status of criminal cases registered against the building owner and others found guilty, along with the action taken on errant public servants. The chief secretary has been also asked to provide details of the legal status of the building, its construction, and the availability of firefighting measures.

3 deceased pass class XII exams

Three-students of Akashdeep School in Surat, who died in the inferno on Friday, cleared the class XII commerce exams conducted by the state board, the result for which was declared on Saturday. The students include Yashvi Kevadiya, Mansi Varsani, and Hasti Surani.

Action initiated against coaching classes

Following the Surat inferno, the civic and police administration of major cities across Gujarat woke up from slumber and started inspection of coaching classes and other vocational classes in their jurisdiction areas. As a precautionary measure, these classes have been asked to remain closed till further orders and the operators have been asked to comply with the fire safety norms, if they wish to run the classes. Hundreds of coaching classes across the state have been issued notice to comply with the fire safety norms, or else face action.

Aftermath

