Surat fire: Victim's father moves Gujarat High Court for CID probe

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India's home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

'Why PM Modi is...': Rahul Gandhi seeks JPC probe into allegations against Adani group

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked UPSC Civil Services without coaching, got AIR...

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

"Child is playfully frolicking": Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

Ahmedabad

Surat fire: Victim's father moves Gujarat High Court for CID probe

Petition says illegal construction regularised by SMC violated the existing norms

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

A 42-year-old businessman Jaysukhlal Gajera, who lost his daughter in the deadly fire at Takshashila Arcade in Surat on May 24, had moved to Gujarat High Court seeking the transfer of investigation of the case from Surat Crime Branch to CID (crime). The petitioner has also requested for a court monitored investigation so that the real culprits, including errant government officials who did not carry out their duties properly, can be brought to justice.

About 22 persons, mostly children aged below 18 years, lost their life in the incident. After the incident hit national headlines, the authorities swung into action and FIR was registered for culpable homicide, attempt to commit culpable homicide, and abettor present when offence is committed, against three persons, Harshul Vekaria, Jignesh Paghdal, and Bhargav Bhutani. While Vekaria and Paghdal are the owners of the second, third, and fourth floor of the building, Bhutani was a tenant in the building who used to run drawing classes on the terrace where the owners had carried out illegal construction.

The petitioner cited that the illegal construction was regularised by the officials of Surat Municipal Corporation in gross violation of existing norms. It is also his argument that the illegal use of the premise without any fire safety measures was with the connivance and under protection of fire department. officials.

  • Petition stated that the illegal use of the premise without any fire safety measures was with the connivance and under the protection of fire department officials
     
  • It stated that police had the knowledge about errant officials responsible, but it chose not to name them in FIR

Gajera argued that police had the knowledge about errant officials responsible, but it chose not to name them in the FIR, which indicates that it is acting in a biased manner in order to shield government officials responsible. He has also claimed that he had made a presentation to the Surat police commissioner on May 27. Since no action was taken by the police, he had no option, but to approach the high court for a relief.

Gajera alleged that the police are not investigation the matter in the right direction and is trying its best to shield the government officials responsible for the mishap. Counsel for Gajera, Zaki Sheikh, told DNA that the petition has been already filed in the high court and is likely to come up for hearing next week or the week thereafter when the court reopens post summer vacation.

Nayanthara makes Instagram debut ahead of Jawan's release, shares adorable video with twins Uyir and Ulag

Delhi found to be 'world's most polluted city', lifespan of its residents may be cut short by…

Haryana: Bittu Bajrangi, cow vigilante arrested for Nuh violence, gets bail

Meet India's richest person once, had much more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, Musk, he was from...

IND vs PAK: Babar Azam on the cusp of achieving another milestone, set to go past Virat Kohli in elite list

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to 'lead' Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

