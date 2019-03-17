Student stabbed by four in Ghatlodia

A complaint was lodged with the Ghatlodia police station on Friday by a 21-year-old boy after he was stabbed and beaten up by four students. Primary investigation revealed that earlier that night the victim met with an accident with one of the accused.



As per police, the complaint was lodged by victim Maulik Desai, 21, a student of 10th standard. He stated that on Thursday night at around 9.30 pm while he was returning home, he met with an accident near Bhoominagar area with Utsav Thakor. Both left the spot after a verbal dispute.



At 11 pm Desai went to meet his friends at Harbaugh T-stall corner. Utsav with his three friends on bikes reached the spot. Desai was attacked on the head and was stabbed twice on his back by Utsav. After the locals and T-stall owner intervened the four accused fled from the spot leaving their bikes behind. All four accused are absconding.