Stop unscientific shifting of crocs from Statue of Unity site: Forest department

The move of the forest department to shift hundreds of crocodiles from the two lakes near the Statue of Unity to the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam reservoir to make way for sea-plane services for tourists thronging to the world's tallest statue has drawn sharp criticism from wildlife enthusiasts.

In fact, Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti, an organisation known for raking up environmental issues, has written to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, as well as the state forest department, to stop the translocation of crocodiles terming it as a short-sighted move. The letter written by the organisation provides that the translocation of crocodiles, under the pretext of tourist safety, is neither an apt reason nor a good solution, as such translocation means shifting the problem from one place to another.

It has pointed out that it would be difficult to declare the water body as crocodile-free as the authorities are unaware of the total number of crocodiles residing there. Also, crocodiles have a strong homing instinct and it tends to come back to the original site of habitat. It has been also contended that the crocodilian expert appointed by the state government in 2006 had opined that it was not possible to declare the waterbody as crocodile-free.

The organisation has also pointed out that crocodiles fall in the vulnerable category and have been given the highest legal protection in India. It has also opposed the manner in which the crocodiles are being trapped along the banks of the two waterbodies by setting up alleged illegal cages.

The letter provides: "The capture and relocation of the crocodiles is being carried out hastily and mindlessly, without having any scientific or technical bases and strategic relocation plan. These acts also ignore the statutory procedures required for the relocation of scheduled species". It has contended that the move of the state government is in blatant violation of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Environment (Protection) Act.

It has also suggested that a proper plan based on scientific studies and techniques along with a monitoring and evaluation plan are required to be devised before carrying out the translocation. The organisation has also suggested that a release site should be identified and each crocodile should be tagged prior to its release to monitor their movements and avoid related negative consequences.