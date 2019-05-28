Special Operations Group nabs 47 illegal Bangladeshis' from Ahmedabad

The Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) have arrested 47 people suspected to be Bangladeshis illegally living in different parts of the city. The arrest came following a search operation as part of the city police's efforts to beef up security in view of the upcoming Rathyatra in the city.

The 47 were arrested from Danilimda, Naroda Patiya, Chandola Lake, Ambika Bridge and Vadaj bus stand. Officials said that the all of those arrested are in the age group of 25 to 35 years and had been working as labourers and vegetable vendors. Some of them had been arrested earlier and deported to Bangladesh but managed to return.

Cops are also trying to find out if any agent has been involved in bringing them to Ahmedabad. An official said that agents usually charge around Rs 6000 to Rs 7000 to help smuggle people from Bangladesh. Cops are also trying to find out if any of those arrested are involved in any illegal activities.