Soha Ali Khan tweets about missing girl, police begin probe

A 24- year-old woman has reportedly been missing for nearly four days now and the city police have formed a team to trace her. The matter came to light after actress Soha Ali Khan tweeted about the missing girl and urged cops to find her.

According to the police, Vrushti Kothari, a resident of Vastrapur and a fashion designing student, was last seen with her friend Shivam Patel outside his residence in Navangpura. Three teams including one by the Crime Branch has been formed to trace Kothari and Patel.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, B division LB Zala said that the girl's parents had left for Portugal on September 30. "She was dropped at Shivam's house by her driver. They then went somewhere in auto and has not been seen since then," said Zala. Police are tracking the mobile phones of the two, he said.

After checking CCTV footage of the two with a bag in their hand and Shivam wearing a cap, police suspect that the two could have eloped. Shivam's parents live in the United States of America, sources said.

Police said Vrushti lived in the same building as her parents, but on different floors. Her house was on the eighth floor while her parents lived on the 10th floor. Sources said that Kothari's mobile was last located near Mehsana and one of the social media accounts of hers was also active from the same region. Later in the day, Kothari's father said that he was not aware of her friend Shivam Patel. He also appealed to his daughter to return.

He said that Kothari was supposed to relocate to Europe for higher education and also said that he had no clue about the tweets relating to his daughter's missing status.

In a tweet on October 2, actor Soha Ali Khan asked the police to trace Kothari quickly. "Guys! Please help out. Vrushti Jasubhai has been missing for 2 days now and her phone has not been reachable since. She lives in Ahmedabad, her parents are worried. Please help spread the word," she had tweeted. People close to the case said that Kothari was a friend of Khan's friend.