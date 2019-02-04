So far, Ahmedabad gets 33K 'Swachh Survekshan 2019' feedback

According to the feedback of Amdavadis, the city could be in the 'second' category of cleanliness. For the Swachh Survekshan 2019, the citizen's feedback is mandatory and carries 1,250 points. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHU), through its web portal of Swachh Survekshan 2019, sought feedback from the citizen. Already, 33,905 feedbacks from Ahmedabad have been sent.

It is to be noted that till last week, Ahmedabad had only 13,000 feedbacks and the number shot up only very recently. During the previous Survekshan also, the authority took measures to get the points like downloading Swachhta mobile App, so that pictures of garbages could be clicked and reported.

Ahmedabad was declared the 14th cleanest city in 2016 and 2017, while it improved by two ranks in 2018. This year's ranking is likely to be announced during the first week of March.

From Gujarat, Surat Municipal Corporation is in the first category with 55,809 feedbacks. Surat was among the top ten twice in last three Survekshan. According to the portal, 12 cities are in the first category which received more than 55,000 feedbacks, while with more than 25,000 feedbacks are in the second category.

The highest feedbacks given to any city is Lucknow which has received more than 3.5 lakh citizens response followed by Agra (2.8 lakh) and Kanpur (2.7 lakh). The portal states that more than 35 lakh feedbacks across all states have been received. However, the newsletter on the same portal states they have received more than 50 lakh responses.

Ever since the Swachh Survekshan has kicked off, the city never made it to the top ten in the category of cleanliness.