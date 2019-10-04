Snakebite research centre to come up in Valsad soon

Snakebite research Centre

The Gujarat government on Thursday announced the setting up of a snakebite research Centre in Valsad. Environment Minister Ganpat Vasava said that the centre will also make anti snake venom. "This will be the second such centre in India after Chennai to have such facilities that will use snake venom to develop anti venom," said Vasava. He was speaking at a one day workshop held on snake bite in the state in Gandhinagar.

It should be noted that India is home to 350 species of snakes which is 10% of the snake species found in the world. Gujarat has 52 different species of snake. Across the world, 50 lakh people die due to snakebite every year while around 12000 people in the country succumb to snakebite in India.

"The forest officials will first study the Chennai model and we will decide the modalities of setting up the centre in Valsad. It will have all the latest technology that is needed for venom extraction and development of anti venom," said Vasava.

"It is important to create awareness about the beneficial role that snakes play in the ecology. Often they are killed out of fear and efforts need to be put in to reduce snake-human conflict," said Vasava. He added that often the deaths due to snakebite were a result of people relying on witch doctors and traditional medicine men to cure snakebites instead of seeking medical help," said Vasava.

DK Sharma, Principal Chief Conservation of Forest, said that the snake is an important part of the food chain. "It is feared but it is also a friend of the farmer as it preys on rats and other pets. In fact, of the total species in the world just 350 are poisonous. Yet, of the total snakebite cases in the world 70% happen in Asia," said Sharma.

The workshop was attended by several other experts including Dr DC Patel who has worked towards creating awareness about snake bite and has helped over 14000 snake bite victims.