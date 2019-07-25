Skills, training got a lip service in Gujarat Budget

The state government's Labour and Employment Department has spent about 5% less under the Labour head, 25% less under Employment and 27% less in the Training category for the the fiscal 2018-19 compared to the Budget Estimates.

The finding is part of a report by a non-profit, Patheya Budget Centre. The report also states that the allocation for the fiscal 2019-20 is lower by about 15%, 9% and 16% under the three heads, respectively.

Mahender Jethmalani, chief economist at the organisation, said this could mean a lower spend on the social security of the work force, especially those in villages; reduction in the number of beneficiaries; lower allocation for training; and neglect of migrant work force among other consequences.

In 2018-19, the state spent Rs 327.26 crore against the allocated Rs 344 crore for Labour; under Employment it spent Rs 28.33 crore against Rs 37.22 crore; and under Training Rs 604.71 crore has been spent against Rs 830.32 crore.

Migrant Woes Rs 10 cr was set aside for the Interstate Migrant Workers scheme, but not a paisa was spent in 2018-19 That was the year that saw attacks on migrant workers in Gujarat. There is no allocation for under this head in 2019-20

"For general labour welfare, the government spent Rs 17.46 crore against an allocation of Rs 32.48 crore, which means most of the actual expenses went for administrative aspects rather than actual welfare schemes," said Jethmalani.

In case of the National Apprenticeship Training scheme, the budget allocation was Rs 312 crore, but only Rs 90 crore was spent.

Under Skill Development Mission, Rs 2.28 crore was spent against the allocated Rs 48.48 crore. The decrease in spending has come at a time when skill development and creation of jobs is claimed to be at the top of the agenda for the state as well as central governments.

He drew attention to the fact that while Rs 12.35 crore were earmarked for welfare of unorganised workers in rural areas, the actual spend was just Rs 8.85 crore.