Six Pakistani nationals arrested with 218 kg drugs at Jakhau Port in Gujarat

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested six Pakistani national on charges of smuggling 218 kg of narcotic drugs at Jakhau Port in Gujarat. The DRI had received a tip off about a Pakistani fishing boat 'Al Madina' delivering a consignment of narcotic drugs to suspected recipient mid-sea for further distribution in India.

The agency shared the information with the Indian Coast Guard, which intercepted the Pakistani vessel on May 22 with six crew members. They were then brought to Jakhau in Kutch along the Gujarat coast. 194 packets of illicit drugs were recovered by the coast guard from the Pakistani boat. The authorities also detained an Indian fishing boat, which was found suspicious, along with its crew.

DRI, which is probing the case, clarified that the drugs seized from the Pakistani vessel is suspected to be brown heroin, weighing about 218 kg. All the six arrested accused have been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. They were produced before a Bhuj court, which remanded them to DRI custody till May 27.

The probe agency has clarified that the interrogation of Pakistani master of the fishing boat has revealed that the vessel had come with 330 kg of drugs stored in 11 large bags. After they were intercepted by the Indian Coast Guard, they had thrown these packets into the sea to avoid detection. However, the coast guard could recover 218 kg of the illicit drugs.

Investigation by the DRI revealed that the Pakistani boat had made similar journey for delivery of drugs into India two weeks back. However, it had to return back to Pakistan after the Indian recipient of the contraband did not turn up to receive the contraband.