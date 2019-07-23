Six out of 48 wards constitute 55% of Ahmedabad's typhoid cases

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has recorded 55% of total typhoid cases in six wards of the city till July 20. All the 48 wards put together recorded 430 cases, compared to 465 in entire July in previous year. AMC sources say inadequate and old water supply network is the major cause of contamination of water, leading to the spread of typhoid.

According to the weekly health report, the city recorded 629 cases of diarrhea, 270 cases of jaundice, 430 cases of typhoid and four cases of cholera in the category of water-borne diseases. While in the case of vector-borne diseases, the city recorded 276 cases of malaria, 13 cases of falciparum, 33 cases of dengue and three cases of chikungunya.

Bhavin Solanki, Medical Officer of Health said that as of now not many cases of malaria have been recorded as the rain itself is scanty. The month has so far witnessed typhoid in higher proportions. Out of these, 376 cases have been recorded in government general hospitals while private hospitals and clinics have recorded 54 cases.

However, seven wards recorded a disproportionate number of typhoid cases. These include Vatva (88), Asarva (46), Gomtipur (29), Saraspur-Rakhial (26), Naroda (24) and Amraiwadi (23). An AMC source said that a disproportionate number of cases in specific wards is because the water supply system there is weak, compelling citizens to use pump sets to pump water, leading to contamination in the water. "Thre are some wards, where these problems exist. Here the water supply system needs to be revamped," said the official.

Source: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation