Sharp teeth, ill-fitted dentures can also cause cancer

Do you have sharp teeth that are resulting in mouth ulcers? Beware, you are running the risk of cancer. Even as there is awareness about tobacco being a major factor for the spread of cancer, doctors suggest that people with sharp teeth and ill-fitted dentures also run the risk of cancer.



According to head and neck cancer surgeon Shashikant Limbachiya, sharp teeth can result in non-healing ulcers and if the ulcers continue to cause trouble for over three weeks, it is advisable that the affected person should visit a doctor. The medical practitioner told DNA that around 2-5 % of the patients who come to him for cancer treatment have the problem of non-healing ulcers caused by sharp teeth. He also said due to attrition of tooth with age, they become sharp and could be easily dealt with by a dentist, but if left unattended, it could cause a graver problem like cancer.



The doctor also said people who have red and white patches inside the mouth, have persistent pain and problem in swallowing, and any lump, should take these issues seriously and get themselves checked. This apart, a person is suffering from difficulty in speech and reduced opening of mouth for a long time, he should also visit a doctor, as it could be symptoms of head and neck cancer. Limbachiya further said that Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which spreads through vaginal, anal, or oral sex, can also result in cervical or oral cancer. He added that the number of such cancer patients in on the rise in India. Notably, Narayana Multispecialty Hospital on Saturday organised a Cancer Warriors Meet in the city to create awareness about prevention and successful treatment of head and neck cancer. Around 100 head and neck cancer survivors took part in the event and were felicitated. The survivors shared their experiences in fighting the deadly disease and leading a normal life. One of the survivors and a septuagenarian from Ahmedabad Hetal Tripathy (name changed) told DNA that she had a sharp tooth which was piercing a portion of her tongue and eventually she was detected with tongue cancer. "I had to opt for a surgery and now I am leading a normal life. The best part is I do not have any speech problem," she said.



Interestingly, India accounts for 60% of the total head and neck cancer cases reported in the globe. Nearly 1 lakh new cases of head and neck cancer are registered in the country every year, with tobacco consumption being a major factor. Doctors suggested that early detection is the key to cancer treatment.

