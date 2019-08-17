Headlines

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Security manhandles patients’ relatives at SVP hospital in city

The incident happened when the security staff sought a pass that is generally given to relatives to visit and stay beside the patients.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Aug 17, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

The newly inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in the city was once again in the news after relatives of some patients allegedly manhandled by the security staff at the hospital. 

The incident happened when the security staff sought a pass that is generally given to relatives to visit and stay beside the patients. 

Hospital security manager Vipin Singh Rajput told media persons that 3 or 4 relatives of a patient had gained entry into the hospital in violation of the rules.

“A patient is allowed to have only one relative at a time with him. The security came to know of the breach and we found out the excess number of people who had gained entry. When we asked them to leave one of them began picking up a fight with our staff,” said Rajput.

No formal complaint was registered in the matter. 

