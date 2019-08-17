Sabarmati Riverfront project: Opposition alleges graft

Opposition Congress party on Friday pointed out to a mismatch of Rs 69.31 crore in the accounts of Sabarmati Riverfront Development Company Ltd. It also said that the issue will be raised with the Chief Vigilance Commissioner to investigate, as there is a likelihood of scam.

Talking to media persons on Friday, Leader of the Opposition in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Dinesh Sharma said that an internal audit report of the company has highlighted a mismatch of over Rs 69.31 crore in the accounts of the company.

“We will soon represent the matter to the Chief Vigilance Commissioner so that an investigation is carried out,” said Sharma. He further added that officials of AMC are running the company than how is it possible that such irregularity does not come to their notice.

Sharma further said that the ruling party is not giving sufficient time to study various reports so that these could be raised during appropriate meetings.

“Today, the meeting of riverfront board and that of project management committee took place at an interval of just 15 minutes. How can one study the proposals. It seems AMC is trying to hide information from the media and the citizens,” alleged Sharma.

Mayor Bijal Patel ruled out the allegation and said that Sharma himself was not present in the board meeting. "If he was present, he could have drawn attention during the meeting. What is the point in not attending the meeting and then making allegations?" countered Patel.

Mayor Bijal Patel said that normal machines are not effective in the area and so special smaller machines are required.