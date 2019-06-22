Sabarmati jail inmate commits suicide

A 34-year-old prisoner committed suicide on the premises of Sabarmati Jail, Thursday afternoon. As per police, he was being treated for a mental ailment.

The deceased identified as Prakashji Thakor is a resident of Mehsana and was in prison for his involvement in a murder case. As per police official, in the afternoon, Thakor hid behind a tree after he saw a van that delivers food products to jail canteen.

As soon as the van approached main gate, Thakor jumped in front of it. He was crushed by the van's back tyre and succumbed to the injuries. Ranip police were informed and a complaint of accidental death was lodged. JR Patel, inspector stated that "Thakor jumped in front of the moving van and sustained severe injuries. He collapsed and died on the spot."