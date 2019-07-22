RTO hacking scam: One more arrested, license department supervisor involved

The accused identified as Karansinh Rathod, 38 is a resident of Vastral and has been working as a supervisor of the licensing department of Subhash Bridge RTO on contract basis

The cyber cell of Ahmedabad on Sunday arrested one more accused, for his involvement in the Vastral RTO software hacking case.

The accused identified as Karansinh Rathod, 38 is a resident of Vastral and has been working as a supervisor of the licensing department of Subhash Bridge Regional Transport Office (RTO) on contract basis. Rathod is an employee of Smart chip company, which has been given the contract of Vastral and Subhas bridge RTO.

As per police officials, from the past nine years, Rathod has been associated with RTO, earlier he was posted in Vastral RTO as a supervisor when he came in contact with arrested accused Jignesh Modi, Gaurav Sapodiya, Sandeep Makwana and Sanket Rafaliya.

"Interrogation revealed that Rathod was the one who installed the keylogger into the system of RTO and gave access of RTO's software to Gaurav," said VB Barad, inspector of Cyber cell.

When Rathod was supervisor at Vastral RTO, he was authorised to look into every process related to driving license. "The accused contacted him and gave him a share for each licenese issued by them. Issuing of license became easy for the accused as Rathod was incharge of the approving the documents." Barad said.

For every illegally issued license, Rathod got Rs 1,000- 1,500 from Gaurav. Cops suspect that other RTO's in the state might be affected the same way. They suspect that similar modus oprandi is used to issue driving license illegally. A total of five accused have been arrested so far. Further investigation will reveal if more are involved.