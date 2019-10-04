Roll back hefty fines, or else: Auto drivers in Ahmedabad

Close to 2.2 lakh autorickshaw drivers in the city went on a day's strike on Thursday, protesting against the hefty fines imposed as a part of amended Motor Vehicles Act. They have also threatened that if their issues are not resolved amicably within 10 days, they would go on a statewide strike. They have termed the fines unviable for rickshaw drivers and demanded that these be rolled back.

The auto drivers want some of the rules changed to bring autorickshaw drivers on a par with taxis and other commercial vehicles. They have also sought more parking lots, in absence of which they will have to pay a fine as high as Rs 10,000.

A meeting of over a dozen rickshaw unions was also held to explore what the government can do in this regard. Transport Commissioner Rajesh Manjhu said after the meeting that the state government will look into the issues.

Rajveer Upadhyay, general secretary of Gujarat Autorickshaw Drivers Action Committee, the apex body of 14 rickshaw drivers unions, said that the city has close to 2.2 lakh rickshaws, but there are only 3,000 parking stands to accommodate about 25,000 rickshaws. The fine for working parking has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500-1,000.

Similarly, rickshaws are given district permits which mean that they cannot ferry passengers in other districts. This does not give rickshaw drivers a level playing field with taxis and other commercial vehicles, which have a statewide permit. The fine for violating the permit has been increased from Rs 500 to up to Rs 10,000, claimed Upadhyay.

Host Of Demands New Fines apart, Auto drivers wants many more issues resolved Close to 2.2 lakh autorickshaw drivers in the city went on a day’s strike on Thursday They have also sought more parking lots, in absence of which they will have to pay a fine The drivers want a levelplaying field on a par with taxis and other commercial vehicles which have a statewide permit

Now Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are twin cities and rickshaws ply as if it is a single city. Rickshaw drivers who ferry passengers on this route are sitting ducks.

Ashok Punjabi, president of the committee said that rickshaw drivers are not allowed to ply on the riverfront, which should be allowed. The cost of insurance has also risen sharply. "The government should bring down the cost of insurance. If the government imposes hefty fines without providing adequate facilities, rickshaw drivers from across the state will oppose it tooth and nail. We have given a deadline of 10 days in today's meeting with the transport commissioner. If the government does not review its decision, there will be a statewide strike of rickshaw drivers," Punjabi told DNA.