Reshma Patel quits Gujarat BJP, to contest Lok Sabha as independent

PAAS leader Hardik Patel's former colleague, Reshma Patel, who worked with him during the quota agitation, quit the BJP on Friday.

Reshma had joined the BJP before Assembly polls in Gujarat in 2017, along with another Hardik aide, Varun Patel. An ambitious Reshma wished to contest the polls but failed to convince the BJP to give her a ticket.

She tendered her resignation through a letter to the Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani. After giving her resignation, Reshma addressed a press conference at Rajkot.

"In my mind, I had quit the BJP a long time ago as the party failed to meet people's expectations and worked against the public's interest. I am going to contest polls from the Porbandar seat if any party gives me a ticket. Otherwise, I will contest the LS polls independently. I have started my poll-related work and campaign. I have been approaching the heads of villages in the Porbandar constituency."

"I also declare my full support to Hardik Patel and would also campaign on his behalf, wherever he contests the polls from," she added.

Reshma had expected a ticket during the Assembly polls too, but was denied one by the party. While her political clout in Gujarat is limited, she may pose a challenge for the BJP as she could divide the Patel votes in Porbandar seat where the community dominates in number.